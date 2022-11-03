Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Why Godaddy is low key the most dangerous company on the internetby@linh
    1,226 reads

    Why Godaddy is low key the most dangerous company on the internet

    November 3rd 2022
    1m
    by @linh 1,226 reads
    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Godaddy, a domain reseller, wrongfully censored ALL hackernoon.com sites and subdomains for over 18 hours over 1 single article that was already removed per their request. Businesses should not host their domains on godaddy.

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Why Godaddy is low key the most dangerous company on the internet
    tech-stories#fuckgodaddy#censorship#domains
    Linh Dao Smooke HackerNoon profile picture

    @linh

    Linh Dao Smooke

    Receive Stories from @linh

    Credibility

    react to story with heart

    Find Top Tech Jobs on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Hacker Noon from a Community Perspective with Linh Dao Smooke
    Published at Aug 05, 2019 by linh #hackernoon
    Article Thumbnail
    The Simple Guide to Crypto Culture for Nocoiners Pt. IV: A Look Into the Forks and Fugazis
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by abhijoysarkar #bitcoin
    Article Thumbnail
    There’s a Place With All the Answers and That’s HackerNoon Search Page
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by product #hackernoon
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Extract the Maximum Value From Logs
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by alvinslee #devops
    Article Thumbnail
    Barbie and Blockchain: A Symbiotic Dance
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by aghafasih #blockchain
    Article Thumbnail
    How I developed a Travel AI app with ChatGPT as a Product Manager and Non-programmer
    Published at Aug 24, 2023 by dinpd #programming
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa