Why Godaddy is low key the most dangerous company on the internet

At the time of this writing, our site is thankfully back after 18 hours and 47 minutes of sleeplessness, lost revenue and some damaged trust. The lesson still remains the same: if you are a business existing on the internet, you should STOP hosting your domain on godaddy IMMEDIATELY. Power to the people! Decentralize!

If you have any lead on where we should register hackernoon.com instead, let me know in the comment below. Thanks for reading.