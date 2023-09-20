30 Stories To Learn About Censorship

Let's learn about via these 30 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Censorship /Learn Repo 1. #ForkGoogle: The Crypto Community's Petition Against Google’s Censorship Crypto community has started to fight against censorship with the #ForkGoogle campaign asking the US Senate to subpoena Google. Members of the crypto community have started pushing back against censorship by tech giant Google and its media subsidiary Youtube. The community claims that the tech giant is censoring Bitcoin and crypto-related news applications while it is also ‘de-platforming’ crypto content contributors on YouTube. 2. How I Lost Trust in Facebook A week ago, I experienced virtual death. 3. My Open Letter to Jack Dorsey and Everybody on Twitter Twitter seems like a good product. Even up until the time of this article, I am still using it. However, some questions arise in regards to how Twitter is functioning and even its origin story. 4. Why Godaddy is low key the most dangerous company on the internet Godaddy, a domain reseller, wrongfully censored ALL hackernoon.com sites and subdomains for over 18 hours. Businesses should not host on godaddy. 5. GitHub is Amazing, but its Terms of Service is Extremely Concerning Lots of websites have a termination clause, even Hackernoon, however, when it comes to the case of open source software this can be extremely concerning. The reason goes much deeper than you think. 6. GameStop Is a Financial Protest Against the Global Financial System The Gamestop story is a story of David vs. Goliath. It ignites something in me that I can’t explain. 7. The Web’s Closed Hell Future and The Hope of A New Decentralized Internet The net can be thought of as a gigantic battlefield. Today there are a few impenetrable forts (to which everyone is invited so long as they play by the rules and give up certain freedoms), thousands upon thousands of skirmishes in lawless plains, and millions of scattered corpses across a charred wasteland. 8. Is Google Actually an Evil Corporation? When asked about Google, there has been a lot to say over the years. Google done some things right, and seemingly some things very wrong. As far as conspiracies go, Google does seem to have a CIA connection (see video below). This even roots back to potential government research, and missing gaps on how they have been funded in the early stage. 9. The Status of a North Korean: A Short Story Told in Python How do you write to your family from a country where censorship prevails? Hide your message in the source code. 10. Trump vs. The Internet Listen to this Hacker Noon podcast on iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts: 11. Introducing the "Future Web Standards", a new Covenant for Developers This is part of the reason that I launched the Open Innovation License prior. However, I felt like the OIN isn't enough. I felt like more needed to be done for the open source community and even the outside world that wants to establish a certain standard. 12. Court Calls Cloudflare for Denying Access to Copyright Infringement or Face Penalties or Lockup This week visitors to pirate music site DDL-Music were greeted with a rare 'Error 451' message from Cloudflare, indicating that the site had been rendered unavailable due to legal reasons. It now transpires that following legal action by Universal Music, Cloudflare was served with a court injunction , which threatened fines and potential prison time for non-compliance. 13. The Unintended Consequences of Facebook Ad Boycott Campaign The burgeoning campaign by over a thousand large and small businesses, and civil rights organizations to boycott ads on Facebook so as to force the social media giant to take more drastic measures to curb hate speech is misguided. 14. Man Who Leaked Pre-Release Movies Online Sentenced to 27 Months Prison A UK man who leaked pre-release movies online has been sentenced to 27 months in prison after pleading to one count of conspiracy to defraud. Malik Luqman Farooq of Halifax was part of a group that obtained copies of movies from a post-production company in the United States. In 2018,\nFarooq was indicted by a federal grand jury in a related case that is yet to go to trial the US. 15. Ethereum Merge: “15 Days Before and After” Data Analysis, Сensorship in Ethereum Blockchain In this article, I will analyze what actually happened, taking as a basis 15 days before and 15 days after the transition. 16. The Splinternet is Coming, and How Decentralization Can Stitch It All Back Together Again The Opte Project, by Barrett Lyon, is a free, open-source initiative to create a visual representation of the metaphysical spaces of the internet. 17. On Free Speech (Apr 16, 2019) 18. How To Migrate Out Of The Big Tech Ecosystem? Recommendations to move off of big tech 19. Censorship: From Ancient Greece To Today's Big Tech - A Brief Overview It is no secret that big tech has been actively monitoring and censoring users. The past three years have seen a big rise in reported censorship events by the likes of Youtube, Google, Facebook, and Twitter. 20. Mental Health, Body Image, & Social Media: Censorship isn't the Solution The impact of social media and AI on mental health, on the way we perceive and experience our world, cannot be underestimated. 21. Google Censored My New World Order Article: WTF Happened To Free Speech? I got sick of all the fake news and harmful conspiracy theories, so I wrote a balanced article that discussed real vs fake conspiracies. It ranked #1 on Google for keyphrases such as "How To Defeat The New World Order". Now, it has been censored from Google. 22. The Unsettling Rise of Internet Censorship Around the World To those in the West, internet censorship is often thought of as something that happens ‘elsewhere’ - China or other despotic authoritarian regimes. But increasingly overbearing government regulations have begun to threaten internet freedoms in the West too. 23. Facebook: Brazen Censorship or a Tactical Solution to a Sophisticated Social Ask? We are entering a completely new supra-state level of regulation. This function that has suddenly gone to Facebook as a state has all the chances to contribute 24. VPNs are the Heroes of Our Time If you don’t like the way social media and other sites track you online ( and even offline), you should try a VPN. 25. How To Fix Everything That's Wrong With the Internet What do Google, Facebook, Youtube, Amazon, Uber and a phone book have in common? They are indexes — searchable lists of stuff. Google is a list of keywords mapped to the websites they appear in. Facebook is a list of profiles, posts, private messages, events and other types of information. Youtube has users, videos and comments. Amazon: merchants and items. Uber: drivers, customers and ride requests. 26. The Future of the Internet: Privacy, Censorship, and Equality Big tech companies like Facebook and Google are censoring a wide range of information from being published and shared on social media channels like Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, and Facebook. 27. Encryption vs. Surveillance in Hong Kong The Hong Kong national security law created a series of provisions that restrict the flow of information and suppress the civil unrest within the region. In the short term, this new law has had a profound impact on the business landscape, creating a series of winners who seek to expand their share in the local marketplace. In the long term, it will reform the technology landscape in Hong Kong for years to come 28. Does Freedom of Speech Exist in Cryptocurrency Communities? "A statement may be both true and dangerous. The previous sentence is such a statement." - David Friedman 29. You Censor One of Us, You Censor Us All Censorship is on the rise as technology gets more advanced. We’re going to explore some key areas where censorship exists today, how censorship impacts everyone, and the domino effects that occur. We’re also taking a look at technology based solutions enabling powerful - not perfect - anti censorship tools for citizens. 30. My Thoughts on Stocktwits, Censorship, and Online Harassment Stocktwits as a tool really excited me in the beginning, but I was awakened to a reality of things that are quite toxic. What inspired me, is that you seem to have had founders with an innovative vision in terms of creating a community for stocks and stock tickers. However, this community may have become a safe haven for trolling, internet harassment, defamation, stock dumping, privacy concerns, and much more. This isn't to personally come after the founders or anything like this, as I warrant a healthy discussion on how to improve big tech. We do need to look at the problems though.