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Why Expected Value Is Not Enough in Production Trading Systems

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byIlia Nagovitsyn@nnilia

Quantitiative Researcher, Fixed Income Markets & Energy Trading

January 22nd, 2026
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Ilia Nagovitsyn

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Ilia Nagovitsyn@nnilia

Quantitiative Researcher, Fixed Income Markets & Energy Trading

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TOPICS

finance#quantitative-finance#numerical-methods-in-finance#quadratic-optimization#expected-value-trading#quantitative-trading-risk#cvar-optimization#kelly-criterion#financial-risk-management

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