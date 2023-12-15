Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Anomaly Detection with Privileged Information—Part 2by@dsmoliakov
    3,939 reads

    Anomaly Detection with Privileged Information—Part 2

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Explore the intricacies of implementing Support Vector Data Description (SVDD) and its enhanced version, SVDD+, for anomaly detection. Understand how SVDD encapsulates datasets and learn how SVDD+ integrates privileged information in the training phase. Dive into the quadratic optimization process of SVDD+ with a step-by-step guide and insights into the underlying math. Compare SVDD+ with OneClassSVM for anomaly detection and discover the performance on the kdd99 dataset. Gain practical implementation insights using the cvxopt library and navigate the world of anomaly detection with and without privileged information.

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Anomaly Detection with Privileged Information—Part 2
    web3 #anomaly-detection #svdd+
    Dmitrii Smoliakov HackerNoon profile picture

    @dsmoliakov

    Dmitrii Smoliakov

    Machine Learning Engineer, worked both with classical machine learning and computer vision with deep learning

    Receive Stories from @dsmoliakov

    react to story with heart
    Dmitrii Smoliakov HackerNoon profile picture
    by Dmitrii Smoliakov @dsmoliakov.Machine Learning Engineer, worked both with classical machine learning and computer vision with deep learning
    Read my stories

    Watch: Who Controls the Internet?

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Anomaly Detection with Privileged Information—Part 1
    Published at Dec 13, 2023 by dsmoliakov #anomaly-detection
    Article Thumbnail
    Revealing Sensitive Data Via Membership Inference Attacks on Machine Learning Models
    Published at Jan 16, 2024 by yaw.etse #machine-learning
    Article Thumbnail
    Top 10 AI Trends of 2024: How AI Transforms Everything
    Published at Jan 16, 2024 by sergey-baloyan #machine-learning
    Article Thumbnail
    BYOK (BringYourOwnKey) in Generative AI is a Double-edged Sword
    Published at Jan 15, 2024 by emmanuelaj #generative-ai
    Article Thumbnail
    59 Stories To Learn About Tensorflow
    Published at Jan 11, 2024 by learn #tensorflow
    Article Thumbnail
    82 Stories To Learn About Neural Networks
    Published at Jan 10, 2024 by learn #neural-networks
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!