Anomaly Detection with Privileged Information—Part 2

Explore the intricacies of implementing Support Vector Data Description (SVDD) and its enhanced version, SVDD+, for anomaly detection. Understand how SVDD encapsulates datasets and learn how SVDD+ integrates privileged information in the training phase. Dive into the quadratic optimization process of SVDD+ with a step-by-step guide and insights into the underlying math. Compare SVDD+ with OneClassSVM for anomaly detection and discover the performance on the kdd99 dataset. Gain practical implementation insights using the cvxopt library and navigate the world of anomaly detection with and without privileged information.