The Noonification: Anomaly Detection with Privileged Information—Part 1 (12/13/2023)

The Crypto Trading Writing Contest: Submission Deadline Extended! By [ 2 Min read ]
Great news for the HackerNoon community - We have decided to extend the Crypto Trading Writing Contest till December 31st! @hackernooncontests Read More. Uncle Sam Threatens Nvidia's 90% Monopoly in the Chinese AI Chip Market By [ 3 Min read ]
Nvidias AI hardware monopoly in China faces disruption, as U.S. export restrictions open doors for Chinese competitors. @ashumerie Read More. Anomaly Detection with Privileged Information—Part 1 By [ 5 Min read ]
Delve into the world of anomaly detection with Support Vector Data Description (SVDD+). @dsmoliakov Read More. 'Big Short' Investor Michael Burry Turns Attention to Semiconductors: Does Nvidia Have to Fear? By [ 4 Min read ]
But why has BlackRock's iShares Semiconductor ETF been targeted? And should Wall Street be worried about Burry's latest 'Big Short' coming to fruition? @dmytrospilka Read More. Apples iOS 17.2 Update Brings a Much-Needed Security Improvement to iMessage By [ 5 Min read ]
In this post, I'll talk about why this added security matters, what these two new features actually do, and how you can opt into higher levels of security @jonaharagon Read More.