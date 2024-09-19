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Why Data Strategies Fail in Companies – And How CEOs Can Fix Them

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byLior Barak@liorb

Data Zen Master, Making Insights Flow Like Hummus

September 19th, 2024
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Lior Barak
    byLior Barak@liorb

    Data Zen Master, Making Insights Flow Like Hummus

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    Opinion piece / Thought Leadership
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Lior Barak@liorb

Data Zen Master, Making Insights Flow Like Hummus

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TOPICS

data-science#data-strategy#ceo-data-leadership#data-vision#data-products#data-roi#data-utilization#data-alignment#data-roi-optimization

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