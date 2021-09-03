Why Companies Need to Adopt Agile Working Spaces

77% of startups say they’ve used coworking spaces with 61% satisfied with their experience. The benefits of agile working space include saving time and money, increased productivity, and increase in creativity among employees. The ability to stay agile and retain talent is the key to survive in the business world these days, this is why flexible workspaces are so important for startups and companies to have a flexible working space. An agile working environment can help your business retain talent and continue to remain competitive.

Adopting a coworking space will allow startup companies to save time and money.

But is it a good fit for your company?

Studies have shown that 77% of startups say they’ve used coworking spaces with 61% satisfied with their experience. In some industries, like tech, coworking spaces are the norm.

Even so, some big corporations are creating their own co-working space within the company.

But the truth is, not every company needs a co-working space. Rather, we think that an agile working environment is a better investment for startups and companies.

So Why Should Companies Adopt Agile Working Spaces?

We’ll go through some of the benefits below.

There are many advantages to this type of work environment including;

Saving time and money Increased productivity Increase in creativity among employees

Working in an open space provides new employees with maximum flexibility for collaboration and learning.

A collaborative work environment also supports the idea of one or more teams working on different projects at the same time, which is an important way for companies to succeed.

What If My Company Is Not Ready Yet?

If your company is not ready to or not interested in this idea, don't worry! It's completely okay.

There is a multitude of ways to help develop the overall culture of an organization without having to go through the contrived movement of open space.

Collaboration can be promoted outside of the physical space.

For example, if your company has a great group communication tool and you all communicate through it on a daily basis, that would allow for the same kind of face-to-face interactions found in open space, but without having to sacrifice any privacy or quiet time.

Moving Office Can Increase Productivity

Whether you are moving to a temporary location while trying to find the perfect fit for your business, or you are moving to better accommodate the flow of your company's employees, making a change could be exactly what is needed to get everyone on the same page.

At the same time, we understand the frustration and anxiety of moving an office, and the fortunate fact is that moving an office can dramatically increase your company's productivity.

Office moving services or companies can be helpful and to ease all your moving problems.

The flexibility to move your office is the number one benefit of agile working spaces.

You don't have to worry about a long-term commitment or having plenty of storage space, so you can change direction as needed without disrupting your business ecosystem.

In fact, Facebook moved into its offices to Menlo Park in 2011.

When they did, they were able to increase their productivity and by 2016, they bought up the place they rented in the first place when they deem fit.

You can do the same for your company whether you're moving to a temporary office or moving to a new permanent location.

Moving office will also allow you to see if a different layout will work to increase your company's production, which if nothing else is a fun experiment for everyone involved.

Why We Need Agile Working Spaces

The benefits of agile working are endless especially what we had gone through during 2020 and 2021 where the Covid-19 pandemic had changed the landscape of the business world.

The ability to stay agile and retain talent is the key to survive in the business world these days. This is why flexible workspaces are so important.

Allowing your employees to work remotely is a great way to keep them happy.

According to a recent study, 52% of workers prefer a more flexible working model as oppose to the pre-pandemic situation.

It will help retain key talent who would have otherwise left.

Remote workers can regularly work from home and only come into the office for meetings or if they need additional space, which means that your office does not need a large number of employees in it all the time.

In a nutshell, an agile working space can help your business retain talent and continue to remain competitive.

