Who Let the Birds Out?

'Canary release' or ‘canary deployment’ is a widely-used deployment pattern for the software development cycle. It allows companies to roll out new code or features only to a subset of users. This percentage of users act like the canary, providing a feedback sample if something goes wrong. Feature flags and canary releases support each other in the deployment process. The two deployment forces aren’t mutually exclusive, they help each other out in the name of a gradual rollout.