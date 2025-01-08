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Whisper Wars: Will AI Prompts Become the Secret Recipes of the Future?

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byAshish Pawar@pawarashishanil

Ashish Pawar is an experienced software engineer skilled in creating scalable software and AI-enhanced solutions across data-driven and cloud applications, with a proven track record at companies like Palantir, Goldman Sachs and WHOOP.

January 8th, 2025
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Ashish Pawar
    byAshish Pawar@pawarashishanil

    Ashish Pawar is an experienced software engineer skilled in creating scalable software and AI-enhanced solutions across data-driven and cloud applications, with a proven track record at companies like Palantir, Goldman Sachs and WHOOP.

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Ashish Pawar@pawarashishanil

Ashish Pawar is an experienced software engineer skilled in creating scalable software and AI-enhanced solutions across data-driven and cloud applications, with a proven track record at companies like Palantir, Goldman Sachs and WHOOP.

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machine-learning#generative-ai#ai#prompt-engineering#writing-prompts#llm-prompting#large-language-models#llms#ai-prompts

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