Stuck in Time: Why AI Can’t Stop Drawing Watches at 10:10

byAshish Pawar@pawarashishanil
Ashish Pawar is an experienced software engineer skilled in creating scalable software and AI-enhanced solutions across data-driven and cloud applications, with a proven track record at companies like Palantir, Goldman Sachs and WHOOP.
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About Author
Ashish Pawar is an experienced software engineer skilled in creating scalable software and AI-enhanced solutions across data-driven and cloud applications, with a proven track record at companies like Palantir, Goldman Sachs and WHOOP.