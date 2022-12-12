Where Has Your NFT Metadata Gone?

Dear Bankless Nation, Some popular NFT platforms from the 2017-2018 era, like Ascribe, Digital Objects, and Editional, eventually went under. These projects stored their metadata on their own servers, so when they went bust, their tokens’ visuals were lost to time. Lost NFTs are nothing new, then. But these early losses later spurred lots of advances around decentralized storage networks as well as totally on-chain NFTs, whose metadata are forever retrievable from the blockchain. Not everyone pays attention to the lessons of crypto history, though. For example, consider Sam Bankman-Fried of FTX notoriety. This is what his first NFT minted on FTX looked like circa September 2021: No Picasso, right? Certainly not, but at least it had visuals and metadata then. Fast forward to today and in the wake of FTX’s collapse that same NFT, plus all the other NFTs minted at FTX, now have broken metadata: Why? Because SBF and FTX relied on a centralized server system and it’s not running those servers anymore. This system was “good enough” before, but it’s nonexistent now! As such, this episode is the latest big reminder that metadata — whether that be through nodes on decentralized storage networks like Arweave and IPFS or on-chain through Ethereum nodes — is part of the magic of NFTs. decentralizing All that said, . In the meantime let’s catch you up on all the latest headlines in the space, have a great weekend everyone ✌️ backup what NFTs you can when you can -WMP 📣 General NFT News held its third drop ft. Li Jin: Bankless Bankless Collectibles commenced claims for its . Blur second airdrop introduced the : CoinLedger NFT Tax Loss Harvestooor , a new general NFT marketplace, . GigaMart launched introduced the Ledger Stax, a new crypto hardware wallet that’s capable of displaying NFTs: Ledger introduced . Mirror improved NFT embeds added to its community marketplace generator. Rarible Polygon support , a membership rewards program in collaboration with Polygon, . Starbucks Odyssey kicked off , an early-stage web3 fund, . Variant acquired multiple Nouns 🏆 Digital Collectibles launched oracle connectivity, meaning finiliars now respond with emotional animations to their native cryptos’ prices: Finiliar reached a 4Ξ floor for the . Pudgy Penguins first time this year mints and holders stats . Reddit Avatar continue to boom 🎨 Cryptoart selections began, a project he collaborated on with the estate of artist László Moholy-Nagy: Dmitri Cherniak’s Light Years added a , for tracking recent payments and royalties, to Manifold Studio. Manifold Token Activity dashboard , a new marketplace for generative art, has arrived: sansa 🎮 Decentralized Gaming introduced , a new series of expanded gameplay mechanics. Axie Infinity Axie Core , a decentralized esports team, entered into a . BLKHVND partnership with ParagonsDAO introduced code that allows projects to receive royalties from . Pirate Nation both Blur and OpenSea 💽 Music NFTs celebrated its first birthday: Sound 🌐 Virtual Worlds , the parent entity of Aave, acquired mobile with plans to integrate web3 social infra Lens Protocol into the platform. Aave Companies mobiel metaverse Sonar added support for to its marketplace. Decentraland LAND rentals 💎 DeFi x NFTs borrowers can now mint, transfer, or sell their . NFTfi loan obligations , a protocol for collective ownership of NFTs, . Tessera launched Action steps 🆕 Read and in (newsletter) The Status of Web3 Social The Perks of Decentralized Perps Bankless 🗣️ Watch on (YouTube) The Bull Case for Modular Blockchains Bankless 🌱 Watch on Circles UBI with Martin Koppelmann Green Pill 🙇 Catch up on my other write-ups from this week! ✧ NFT TCRs ✧ Collective NFT experiences with Tessera ✧ The Bankless Holiday Crypto Gift Guide Author Bio William M. Peaster is a professional writer and creator of Metaversal —a Bankless newsletter focused on the emergence of NFTs in the crypto economy. He’s also recently been contributing content to Bankless, JPG, and beyond! First Published Here .