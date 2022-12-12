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Where Has Your NFT Metadata Gone?

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byBankless - Metaversal@bankless

It’s time to break up with your bank and join the movement for sovereign finance.

December 12th, 2022
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Bankless - Metaversal@bankless

It’s time to break up with your bank and join the movement for sovereign finance.

Read my storiesAbout @bankless

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TOPICS

web3#nft#metadata#tokenization#nft-metadata#nfts#blockchain-technology#good-company#cryptocurrency

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