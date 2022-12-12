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EOY NFT Trends to Keep an Eye On

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byBankless - Metaversal@bankless

It’s time to break up with your bank and join the movement for sovereign finance.

December 12th, 2022
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Bankless - Metaversal@bankless

It’s time to break up with your bank and join the movement for sovereign finance.

Read my storiesAbout @bankless

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web3#nft#nfts#technology#tokenization#blockchain#blockchain-technology#good-company#cryptoeconomics

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