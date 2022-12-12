EOY NFT Trends to Keep an Eye On

Dear Bankless Nation, To say the least, 2022 has been a wild year for the cryptoeconomy. And while we might be in the throes of a crypto and NFT bear market in various regards, in other ways NFT activity is picking up like never before at this year’s end. For example: market share Blur is gaining are on the rise Music NFT mints is bear-resistant Solana NFT trading is at ATH Tezos NFT volume are booming on Lens Web3 profiles And these happenings are just scratching the surface of NFT advances right now. People lately ask, “what’s the difference between this bear and the last?” One quick answer? There are of compelling NFT projects to experience firsthand this time around compared to only a few last time. hundreds That definitely counts for something as the NFT ecosystem is now expanding in all directions faster than ever before, bear or bull. Whatever happens next, let’s focus on recent NFT news and catch you up on all the latest headlines for this weekly recap. Thanks for reading everyone ✌️ -WMP 📣 General NFT News is in Coinbase Wallet. Apple blocking NFT sends acquired , a service that helps you discover your wallet’s unclaimed airdrops and NFTs. Bankless Earnifi also released its 2nd podcast NFT, ft. Dr. Josh Rosenthal: Bankless The Crypto Renaissance , a clothing brand, unveiled a . Madhappy Nouns apparel collection announced support for Stripe’s new . Nifty’s fiat-to-crypto onramp 🏆 Digital Collectibles is launching next week. Finiliar oracle connectivity and dynamic animations added support for . OpenSea BNB Chain unveiled , a bespoke and curated marketplace for the PROOF ecosystem. PROOF Collective Pudding attempted to auction . Pudgy Penguins 10 rare penguins via Sotheby’s Egg claims are . RTFKT now live is preparing a PFP project with . Rug Radio Cory Van Lew is launching the collection next week. Tim Ferris COCKPUNCH , aka cx000.eth, becomes more legendary with each passing day: Zombie Wallet 🎨 Cryptoart resold for 175 WETH: 0xDEAFBEEF’s Series 2: Transmission - Token 137 by Tyler Hobbs . Fidenza #607 resold for 500 ETH has released a new version of the . Manifold Manifold Creator Contract , a generative art marketplace on Ethereum, is . Archipelago shuttering on Dec. 10th, 2022 🎮 Decentralized Gaming is planning to list Aavegotchi’s and Treasure’s . Coinbase GHST token MAGIC token 💽 Music NFTs introduced an excellent new Dune Dashboard for . nico.eth Sound analytics saw in Nov. 2022. Sound ~12,000 music NFT mints , a major music label, partnered with web3 entertainment incubator . Warner Chappell Defient 🌐 Virtual Worlds celebrated its in Decentraland. Decentral Games 2nd anniversary launched a new flow. Voxels token-gated parcels is also releasing parcels. Voxels procedurally generated Chronos Island 💎 DeFi x NFTs unveiled new collective NFT ownership mechanisms like , , and . Tessera Vaults and Raes Last Price Dutch Auctions Optimistic Buyouts launched its service! Uniswap NFT marketplace aggregator Action steps 🆕 Read the report, and in (newsletter) Bankless Token Ratings | Dec. 2022 5 Onchain Signals That We’ve Bottomed , Is Solana Dead? Bankless 🗣️ Watch on (YouTube) Sen. Pat Toomey talk crypto and the SEC Bankless 🌱 Watch on Proof of Person with Idena Network Green Pill 🙇 Catch up on my write-ups from this week: ✧ 5 NFT Gift Ideas for .01 ETH ✧ A Beginner’s Guide to StarkNet Author Bio William M. Peaster is a professional writer and creator of Metaversal —a Bankless newsletter focused on the emergence of NFTs in the cryptoeconomy. He’s also recently been contributing content to Bankless, JPG, and beyond! First Published here .