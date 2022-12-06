NFTs: How They'll Help Us Move Forward and Rebuild

Dear Hackers, The FTX blowup has been a stark reminder that people who can abuse a tremendous amount of power often will. Amid the ugliness of this episode, we’re also reminded why decentralized finance is so important. https://twitter.com/RyanSAdams/status/1590737576910258182?s=20&t=CHpCowHoHEIOalp_nbnYBQ?embedable=true Through disintermediating and opening up finance, DeFi can help prevent the sorts of abuses of power that have shocked the cryptoeconomy this week. https://twitter.com/0xfoobar/status/1590794499688902657?s=20&t=cHjtPS_6gJxfZr1i0wkyRQ?embedable=true That said, there’s still a ton of work to do to help rebuild sentiments and advance DeFi further. DeFi 1.0 has been a great start, but new experiments and innovations are needed to usher in a second DeFi golden era. Toward that end, NFTs are a way forward. From underpinning decentralized credit scores to prediction markets, NFTs will play an increasingly pivotal role in reenvisioning and actualizing DeFi’s full potential. Why’s that, you ask? Because NFTs unlock new possibilities around identity and sociality that DeFi simply didn’t have in its initial push. These new possibilities will make for new evolutions. In other words, DeFi will rise out of the FTX fallout stronger than ever, and the DeFi x NFT crossroads is going to be a big part of that. In the meantime, thanks for reading everyone, hold in there, and let’s get you up to speed on the biggest NFT headlines of the week for now. -WMP 📣 General NFT News , a wallet discovery tool I , is moving out of closed beta . Daylight recently covered next week , an NFT curation protocol I contribute to, published . JPG A Case for Crowdsourced Information in Web3 launched a — FYI in case, you’re trading NFTs on other EVM chains like Arbitrum or Optimism. MetaMask bridge aggregator unveiled an for NFT royalties and, after some deliberation, confirmed it will for all NFT collections. OpenSea onchain enforcement tool continue supporting royalties added support for , which allows for efficient batch minting of NFTs. OpenZeppelin ERC721Consecutive 🏆 Digital Collectibles provided a of its upcoming Logos “villains” collection, each of which will come in three versions like so: Blitmap preliminary overview , the CEO of Chain, is considering auctioning or fractionalizing his considerable NFT collection: Deepak Thapliyal is launching an service. LooksRare NFT marketplace aggregator rolled out , the updated home for all things BAYC, MAYC, CryptoPunks, and Meebits. Yuga Labs news.yuga.com 🎨 Cryptoart became the first artist to sell out an NFT drop on Instagram with the 50-edition release of : Drift Learning to Handle Change https://twitter.com/DrifterShoots/status/1590124603908947968?s=20&t=AaiCvZt84fpJyDJsIUuE3w?embedable=true will give artists the ability to across different collectors and platforms. Manifold track their royalty histories introduced the system and the . Nifty Gateway Creator Royalty Standard Creator Royalty Coalition reconfirmed its commitment to . SuperRare artist and collector royalties 🎮 Decentralized Gaming published its and associated AXS allocations. Axie Infinity Esports Grant 3 schedule , an upcoming NFT adventure game, saw its Founder’s Pirates . Pirate Nation sell out in minutes kicked off its . Sorare Global Cup ‘22 event 💽 Music NFTs introduced its . Catalog latest artist arrivals 🌐 Virtual Worlds published its . Decentraland Ultimate Guide to the Metaverse Music Festival 2022 , which I also , introduced View Mode: OPCraft recently covered https://twitter.com/pillheadddd/status/1590752026056486923?s=20&t=xDRbQueqLpw2dfae_WGdug?embedable=true 💎 DeFi x NFTs , a system for NFT call options, introduced royalties on option sales: Hook Protocol https://twitter.com/HookProtocol/status/1590790590966685697?s=20&t=dD6A2fck-mJwVPzJcvZQoA?embedable=true Author Bio is a professional writer and creator of —a Bankless newsletter focused on the emergence of NFTs in the cryptoeconomy. He’s also recently been contributing content to Bankless, JPG, and beyond! William M. Peaster Metaversal