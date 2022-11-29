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Build a DAO in Minutes with Zora's New Nouns Builder🧱

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byBankless - Metaversal@bankless

It’s time to break up with your bank and join the movement for sovereign finance.

November 29th, 2022
featured image - Build a DAO in Minutes with Zora's New Nouns Builder🧱
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Bankless - Metaversal@bankless

It’s time to break up with your bank and join the movement for sovereign finance.

Read my storiesAbout @bankless

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finance#bankless#zora#nounsbuilder#decentralized#daos#nft#good-company#dao

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