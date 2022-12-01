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The Nounish Philosophy of Subtraction 🧮

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byBankless - Metaversal@bankless

It’s time to break up with your bank and join the movement for sovereign finance.

December 1st, 2022
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Bankless - Metaversal@bankless

It’s time to break up with your bank and join the movement for sovereign finance.

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finance#bankless#nouns-dao#philosophy-of-subtraction#centralized-discord#discord#nfts#rarible#good-company

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