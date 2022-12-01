The Nounish Philosophy of Subtraction 🧮

Dear Bankless Nation, At this year’s Devcon event, Ethereum Foundation executive director Aya Miyaguchi gave a talk on the EF’s . philosophy of subtraction This entails to avoid the “natural tendency of organizations to grow and accumulate power.” It’s all about fostering a strong decentralized Ethereum community that can thrive with or without the EF. subtracting power Interestingly, this week in the NFT ecosystem we saw this philosophy similarly embraced by as the decentralized collective announced plans to wind down its centralized Discord server for good: Nouns DAO Why? To no longer have a single centralized “official” venue where Nouns communications happen. Instead there will bloom many and from that a stronger, more decentralized Nouns ecosystem. community venues There’s been plenty of debate about the decision. But in my opinion Nouns DAO continues to be among the most important projects in NFTs because of its willingness to make these sorts of moves. In other words, the group boldly pushes out opportunities rather than safely consolidating power, and I think that’s special. Sometimes subtraction addition. is All that said, thanks for reading everyone. Now let’s get you caught up on on the other big NFT happenings from this week ✌️ -WM 📣 General NFT News introduced (PBT), an open-source token standard for tying . Azuki Physical Backed Tokens physical items to digital tokens , a marketplace aggregator for NFT power users, launched to everyone and unveiled $BLUR airdrop plans: Blur is running an through the rest of today. Quix L2 NFT bridging contest unveiled its , which provides aggregated listings, bespoke collection marketplaces, revamped $RARI rewards, and more. Rarible 2.0 platform is working on for Nounlets releases. Tessera new features 🏆 Digital Collectibles Founder Cat #21 resold for 60Ξ ETH this week: CryptoKitties , which are Polygon-based NFTs, now have . Reddit Collectible Avatars ~3M holders released a digital collectibles series based on the first film: Warner Bros. Lord of the Rings 🎨 Cryptoart presented artists Aaron Penne and Boreta with the 2022 NFT Award for their series: The Lumen Prize Rituals - Venice added support for via Async Art. SuperRare more Blueprints collections 🎮 Decentralized Gaming unveiled a Halloween Bonus AXS Leaderboard Rewards campaign: Axie Infinity is launching an NFT-based . Sorare NBA fantasy sports game 💽 Music NFTs published upon its first birthday. Arpeggi A Year in Review sold out his drop on sound.xyz. PROBCAUSE Space and Time 🌐 Virtual Worlds announced the details of the . Decentraland 2022 Decentraland Metaverse Music Festival announced , a fully onchain 3D voxel world: Optimism + Lattice OPCraft 💎 DeFi x NFTs has reached +40,000Ξ in sudoswap total trading volum Action steps 👋 Read in What you missed at Devcon Bankless 📺 Watch on The future is fiat | interview with Noah Smith Bankless 🌱 Watch on Web3 social with Stani Kulechov Green Pill 🙇 Catch up on my other write-ups from this week: ✧ A sneak peek of Blur ✧ The Reddit NFT surge ✧ The Essential Guide to DeFi on Bitcoin First published . here