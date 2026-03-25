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When the Internet Dies, Your Phone Can Still Be Smart: Building AI-Powered Disaster Communication

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byOleksandr Pliekhov@plav26

Lead Android & Mesh Developer. IEEE Senior Member.

March 25th, 2026
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Oleksandr Pliekhov

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Oleksandr Pliekhov@plav26

Lead Android & Mesh Developer. IEEE Senior Member.

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programming#android#mesh-networks#emergency-response#artificial-intelligence#open-source#disaster-response#bluetooth-low-energy#machine-learning

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