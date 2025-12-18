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When Models Meet the Real World: Lessons from Production ML

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byStanislav Don@donstas

Data Scientist at eBay

December 18th, 2025
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Stanislav Don@donstas

Data Scientist @eBay

Data Scientist at eBay

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machine-learning#ai#production-ml#ai-engineers#ai-research#ml-system#ml-systems-real-life#real-life-ml-performance#sampling-bias-in-test-sets

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