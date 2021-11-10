Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

When HackerNoon Reader Became a Top Contributor: Meet TheCryptoCactus by@thecryptocactus

When HackerNoon Reader Became a Top Contributor: Meet TheCryptoCactus

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
TheCryptoCactus is a partner and co-founder of White Palm Capital, a private investment fund that is investing in Web 3.0. He is a technical analysis at heart and spends his days thinking about the current trends in the crypto markets. His biggest challenge with writing is definitely the grammar, punctuation, and everything in between. What is your guilty pleasure of choice of choice? Probably just being lazy and not going to the gym. I now try to go at least 5 times a week to boost creativity.
image
TheCryptoCactus Hacker Noon profile picture

@thecryptocactus
TheCryptoCactus

Investor | Trader | Partner at White Palm Capital

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Turning 2k to 2M in 16 Months: My Story on Branding, Opportunities, and Technical Analyses by @thecryptocactus
#cryptocurrency
Why is Writing Important? (Slogging Insights) by @Limarc
#slogging
‘Never Be Afraid of Change’: Noonies Interview with Farath by @farath
#cloud-computing
Bullish on Digital Assets: Meet Hacker Noon’s Contributor Ben Knaus by @benhodlin
#digital-asset
"The Biggest Challenge in Crypto is the Volume of Information Published Daily" by @zamboglou
#meet-the-writer
'Decentralization Fosters Group Cohesion': Interview with Devendra Singh Khati by @debuc
#decentralized-internet

Tags

#meet-the-writer#technical-analyst#writer-interview#crypto-analysis#hackernoon-community#writers#hackernoon-writers#become-hacker-noon-contributor
Join Hacker Noon loading