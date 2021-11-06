Turning 2k to 2M in 16 Months: My Story on Branding, Opportunities, and Technical Analyses

3,349 reads

In 2018 I had nothing, I had returned from Bali with ZERO in savings, I went there with $10,000 a few months earlier thinking I was some god-tier trader who would be able to just keep growing and growing my capital. I decided to make a big pivot and focus on the bigger picture, I stopped trading on a daily basis, I focused my time on researching projects for their underlying technology and use cases. I started a research project called ‘Papercoins’, we would write and design one-page summaries and reports for cryptocurrency projects. I would cold message 20-40 projects a day, offering this service in return for ETH.