Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Turning 2k to 2M in 16 Months: My Story on Branding, Opportunities, and Technical Analyses by@thecryptocactus

Turning 2k to 2M in 16 Months: My Story on Branding, Opportunities, and Technical Analyses

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
In 2018 I had nothing, I had returned from Bali with ZERO in savings, I went there with $10,000 a few months earlier thinking I was some god-tier trader who would be able to just keep growing and growing my capital. I decided to make a big pivot and focus on the bigger picture, I stopped trading on a daily basis, I focused my time on researching projects for their underlying technology and use cases. I started a research project called ‘Papercoins’, we would write and design one-page summaries and reports for cryptocurrency projects. I would cold message 20-40 projects a day, offering this service in return for ETH.
image
TheCryptoCactus Hacker Noon profile picture

@thecryptocactus
TheCryptoCactus

Investor | Trader | Partner at White Palm Capital

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
When HackerNoon Reader Became a Top Contributor: Meet TheCryptoCactus by @thecryptocactus
#meet-the-writer
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency
Ethereum Basics - And How It Differs From Other Blockchains by @kshitiz
#ethereum
Why Crypto Companies Are Eyeing an IPO—From an Ex-Goldman Sachs Investor by @primeblock
#ipo

Tags

#cryptocurrency#crypto-trading#technical-analysis#bitcoin#ethereum#hackernoon-top-story#ethereum-top-story#crypto-maximalism
Join Hacker Noon loading