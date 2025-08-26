When Graphs Have Gaps: LIFAGU Finds Symmetry and Speeds Up Inference

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August 26th, 2025
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data-science#probabilistic-graphical-models#factor-graphs#lifting-algorithms#symmetry-detection#unknown-factors#lifagu-algorithm#probabilistic-inference#weisfeiler-leman-algorithm

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