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LIFAGU: Lifted Probabilistic Inference in Factor Graphs with Unknown Factors

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August 25th, 2025
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When Some Factors Go Missing, LIFAGU Finds the Symmetries

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data-science#probabilistic-graphical-models#factor-graphs#lifting-algorithms#symmetry-detection#unknown-factors#lifagu-algorithm#probabilistic-inference#weisfeiler-leman-algorithm

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