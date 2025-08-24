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Why Researchers Are Betting on PCs to Power the Next Wave of AI

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August 24th, 2025
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machine-learning#scalable-generative-models#gpu-accelerated-computation#probabilistic-circuits-(pcs)#pyjuice#efficient-parallelization#memory-efficient-training#block-based-parallelization#probabilistic-inference

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