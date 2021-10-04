When Comedy and Game Design Combine: Meet the Writer PhilFTW, Uncomfortable Interviewee

The FTW writer PhilFTW is a freelance illustrator and game designer. His first story was about the future of storytelling in video games, specifically tied to The Sandbox, blockchain gaming, and the simplified tools creators can use to bring their experiences to life. He is an adult living with ADHD which means procrastination and panic are key inputs in his writing process. What is the next thing you hope to achieve in your career? To replace the day job with freelance art/writing and not have to live off ramen noodles.