What's Pattern Matching in C# 8.0?

operator. Wait a minute... doesn't
switch
already exist in the language? Yes, which makes the adoption of this new feature very confusing.
switch
operator are similar, the new feature differs remarkably. One of the biggest differences is that the new
switch
is an expression and the old one is a statement. You don't have case and break statements anymore.
switch
if(a == null)
{
someCode...
}
else
{
someCode2...
}
a == null ? value1 : value2;
operators.
switch
switch(value)
{
case 1: something...
break;
case 2: something2...
case 3: something3...
break;
default:
somethingDefault....
break;
}
statement, which is generally considered a bad practice. This operator only runs code and doesn't return anything, that's why it's considered a statement.
goto
var a = value1 switch
{
matchingExpression => expression
matchingExpression2 => expression
...
}
application that has many business rules. We'll see how pattern matching makes the code clean and easy to read.
TollService
public decimal CalculateToll(object vehicle)
{
// Price per vehicle type
// ==========
// Car -> 2$
// Taxi -> 3.50$
// Bus -> 5$
// Truck -> 10$
return vehicle switch
{
Car c => 2.00m,
Taxi t => 3.50m,
Bus b => 5.00m,
DeliveryTruck t => 10.00m,
{ } => throw new ArgumentException("Not a known vehicle type", nameof(vehicle)),
null => throw new ArgumentNullException(nameof(vehicle))
};
}
to match on specific values of your object
{}
public decimal CalculateToll(object vehicle)
{
// Price considering occupancy
// ===========
// Car and taxi
// No passengers -> +0.50 $
// 2 passengers -> -0.50 $
// 3 or more passengers -> -1$
return vehicle switch
{
Car { Passengers: 0 } => 2.00m + 0.50m,
Car { Passengers: 1 } => 2.0m,
Car { Passengers: 2 } => 2.0m - 0.50m,
Car _ => 2.00m - 1.0m,
Taxi { Fares: 0 } => 3.50m + 1.00m,
Taxi { Fares: 1 } => 3.50m,
Taxi { Fares: 2 } => 3.50m - 0.50m,
Taxi _ => 3.50m - 1.00m,
Bus b => 5.00m,
DeliveryTruck t => 10.00m,
{ } => throw new ArgumentException("Not a known vehicle type", nameof(vehicle)),
null => throw new ArgumentNullException(nameof(vehicle))
};
}
keyword to define a boolean expression that will be evaluated on your object. You may already be familiar with the
when
keyword. It was previously introduced in C# 6.0 in
when
statements to evaluate conditions on properties of the exception. As you can imagine, it works exactly the same way here, so you shouldn't be lost.
catch
public decimal CalculateToll(object vehicle)
{
// Price considering occupancy
// ===========
// Bus
// Less than 50% full -> +2$
// More than 90% full -> -1$
return vehicle switch
{
// car and taxi hidden here to make it easier to read
// ...
Bus b when (double)b.Riders / (double)b.Capacity < 0.50 => 5.00m + 2.00m,
Bus b when (double)b.Riders / (double)b.Capacity > 0.90 => 5.00m - 1.00m,
Bus _ => 5.00m,
DeliveryTruck t => 10.00m,
{ } => throw new ArgumentException("Not a known vehicle type", nameof(vehicle)),
null => throw new ArgumentNullException(nameof(vehicle))
};
}
operators must return an expression and since they are themselves expressions, it means we can nest them to make our code easier to read.
switch
public decimal CalculateToll(object vehicle)
{
return vehicle switch
{
Car c => c.Passengers switch
{
0 => 2.00m + 0.5m,
1 => 2.0m,
2 => 2.0m - 0.5m,
_ => 2.00m - 1.0m
},
Taxi t => t.Fares switch
{
0 => 3.50m + 1.00m,
1 => 3.50m,
2 => 3.50m - 0.50m,
_ => 3.50m - 1.00m
},
// Bus and truck hidden here to make it easier to read
// ...
};
}
,
{}
and
null
.
_
: Non-null, but an unknown type
{}
: null value
null
: Wildcard that matches absolutely anything but doesn't capture the value in a new variable
_
as the first line, it will always match on this expression and nothing else will be evaluated.
_
All code samples are available on github