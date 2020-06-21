What's Coming in C# 9.0 [Preview of Features]

Use Hacker Noon's RSS Feed
using System;
class Program
{
static void Main()
{
Console.WriteLine("Hello World!");
}
}
feature that, allows you to code your main program (Any statement is allowed) at the top level instead immediately after
Top-level programs
statements and no need to declare any namespace, class or main method.As per C#, you must have only one entry point for your program so, you can exclusively do this in only one file as following:
using
using System;
Console.WriteLine("Hello World!");
expressions
new
expressions always required a type to be specified (except for implicitly typed array or anonymous types) as following.
new
// Instantiation of point object
Point point = new Point(3, 5);
// Instantiation of dictionary object
Dictionary<string, List<int>> field = new Dictionary<string, List<int>>() {
{ "item1", new List<int>() { 1, 2, 3 } }
};
// implicitly typed array
var items = new[] { 10, 20, 30 };
// Instantiation of anonymous types
var example = new { Greeting = "Hello", Name = "World" };
// initialization without duplicating the type.
Point point = new(3, 5);
Dictionary<string, List<int>> field = new() {
{ "item1", new() { 1, 2, 3 } }
};
// the type can be inferred from usage.
XmlReader.Create(reader, new() { IgnoreWhitespace = true });
// Before
vehicle switch
{
Car { Passengers: 0} => 2.00m + 0.50m,
Car { Passengers: 1 } => 2.0m,
Car { Passengers: 2} => 2.0m - 0.50m,
Car _ => 2.00m - 1.0m,
};
// C# 9.0
vehicle switch
{
Car { Passengers: 0} => 2.00m + 0.50m,
Car { Passengers: 1 } => 2.0m,
Car { Passengers: 2} => 2.0m - 0.50m,
// no identifier for default type matching
Car => 2.00m - 1.0m,
};
,
<
,
<=
, and
>
patterns as following:
>=
public static LifeStage LifeStageAtAge(int age) => age switch
{
< 0 => LiftStage.Prenatal,
< 2 => LifeStage.Infant,
< 4 => LifeStage.Toddler,
< 6 => LifeStage.EarlyChild,
< 12 => LifeStage.MiddleChild,
< 20 => LifeStage.Adolescent,
< 40 => LifeStage.EarlyAdult,
< 65 => LifeStage.MiddleAdult,
_ => LifeStage.LateAdult,
};
,
and
, and
or
patterns as following:
not
public static LifeStage LifeStageAtAge(int age) => age switch
{
<2 => LiftStage.Infant,
>= 2 and <12 => LifeStage.Child,
>= 12 and <18 => LifeStage.Teenager,
>= 18 => LifeStage.Adult,
};
bool IsValidPercentage(object x) => x is
>= 0 and <= 100 or // integer tests
>= 0F and <= 100F or // float tests
>= 0D and <= 100D; // double tests
is going to be convenient in if-conditions containing is-expressions where, instead of unwieldy double parentheses.
not
// before
if (!(e is null)) { ... }
// C# 9.0
if (e is not null) { ... }
feature in C# 9.0, you are permitted to override a method or a read-only property to return a more derived return type than the method or property overridden as following:
covariant return types
class Compilation ...
{
virtual Compilation CreateWithOptions(Options options)...
}
class CSharpCompilation : Compilation
{
override CSharpCompilation CreateWithOptions(Options options)...
}
return type.
void
or
ref
parameters.
out
).
private
methods is that when the definition is absent then the language will simply erase any calls to the
partial
method .
partial
partial class D
{
partial void M(string message);
void Example()
{
M(GetIt()); // Call to M and GetIt erased at compile time
}
string GetIt() => "Hello World";
}
methods to remove most of the existing restrictions around
partial
methods as following:
partial
or
ref
.
out
return types
non-void
,
private
, etc ..).
public
method has an explicit accessibility modifier though the language will require that the declaration has a matching definition even when the accessibility is
partial
as following:
private
partial class C
{
// Okay because no definition is required here
partial void M1();
// Okay because M2 has a definition
private partial void M2();
// Error: partial method M3 must have a definition
private partial void M3();
}
partial class C
{
private partial void M2() { }
}
return types,
non-void
or
ref
parameters,
out
modifier, etc... These signatures will have the full expressivity of the C# language.
extern
partial class D
{
// Okay
internal partial bool TryParse(string s, out int i);
}
partial class D
{
internal partial bool TryParse(string s, out int i) { ... }
}
as following.
Object initialize
// immutable properties
public class Person
{
public string FirstName { get; }
public string LastName { get;}
}
// can't be initialized using Object initialize
// var person = new Person
// {
// FirstName = "Ahmed",
// LastName = "Yousif"
// }
we have to make these properties mutable that, open the door for manipulating it as following:
Object initialize
// mutable properties
public class Person
{
public string FirstName { get; set; }
public string LastName { get; set; }
}
...
var person = new Person
{
FirstName = "Ahmed",
LastName = "Yousif"
}
// property can be changed
person.FirstName = "Mohamed"
C# 9.0 solve that hard equation!
Init-only properties
accessor that allow initializing property only during object initialization as following:
init
public class Person
{
public string FirstName { get; init; }
public string LastName { get; init; }
}
...
var person = new Person
{
FirstName = "Ahmed",
LastName = "Yousif"
}
// manipulating property after initialization won't be allowed
// person.LastName = "Mohamed"
is a great feature for making individual properties immutable.But what if we want to make the whole object immutable, Here we can highlight the importance of introducing
Init-only properties
feature. by using
Record
keyword before
data
keyword as following:
class
public data class Person
{
public string FirstName { get; init; }
public string LastName { get; init; }
}
// exactly the same declaration before
public data class Person { string FirstName; string LastName; }
modifier explicitly:
private
private string firstName;
feature we can achieve it so easy as following:
With-expressions
var person = new Person
{
FirstName = "Ahmed",
LastName = "Yousif"
}
// copy person object with update LastName
var anotherPerson = person with { LastName = "Ali" };
feature uses object initializer syntax to set state what’s different in the new object.
With-expressions
feature allows you to compare two instances of
Value-based equality
Class value base equality same as
Record
by comparing all properties in the object using
Structs
static method. on the other hand if you want check reference base equality you can use
Object.Equals(object, object)
static method as following:
Object.ReferenceEquals(object, object)
var person = new Person
{
FirstName = "Ahmed",
LastName = "Yousif"
}
// copy person object and with same lastname
var anotherPerson = person with { LastName = "Yousif" };
// they have the same values so will be true
// Equals(person, anotherPerson)
// they aren’t the same object so will be false
// ReferenceEquals(person, anotherPerson)
public data class Person
{
string FirstName;
string LastName;
public Person(string firstName, string lastName)
=> (FirstName, LastName) = (firstName, lastName);
public void Deconstruct(out string firstName, out string lastName)
=> (firstName, lastName) = (FirstName, LastName);
}
// equivalent to previous one
public data class Person(string FirstName, string LastName);
var person = new Person("Ahmed", "Yousif"); // positional construction
var (fName, lName) = person; // positional deconstruction