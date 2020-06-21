What's Coming in C# 9.0 [Preview of Features]

In past five years, Microsoft had made a rapid enhancements in C# by introducing a plenty major features with every new version, As planed, C# 9.0 will be officially released with .NET 5 on November 2020. So we will dive into C# 9.0 new features that released on 20 may 2020 as a Preview.

1- Top-level programs

Presently, in C# coding a simple program requires a noticeable amount as initial code as following :

using System; class Program { static void Main ( ) { Console.WriteLine( "Hello World!" ); } }

Top-level programs feature that, allows you to code your main program (Any statement is allowed) at the top level instead immediately after using statements and no need to declare any namespace, class or main method.As per C#, you must have only one entry point for your program so, you can exclusively do this in only one file as following: C# 9.0 introducesfeature that, allows you to code your main program (Any statement is allowed) at the top level instead immediately afterstatements and no need to declare any namespace, class or main method.As per C#, you must have only one entry point for your program so, you can exclusively do this in only one file as following:

using System; Console.WriteLine( "Hello World!" );

2- Target-typed new expressions

new expressions always required a type to be specified (except for implicitly typed array or anonymous types) as following. expressions always required a type to be specified (except for implicitly typed array or anonymous types) as following.

// Instantiation of point object Point point = new Point( 3 , 5 ); // Instantiation of dictionary object Dictionary< string , List< int >> field = new Dictionary< string , List< int >>() { { "item1" , new List< int >() { 1 , 2 , 3 } } }; // implicitly typed array var items = new [] { 10 , 20 , 30 }; // Instantiation of anonymous types var example = new { Greeting = "Hello" , Name = "World" };

In C# 9.0 the type is optional if there’s a clear target type that the expressions is being assigned to as following:

// initialization without duplicating the type. Point point = new ( 3 , 5 ); Dictionary< string , List< int >> field = new () { { "item1" , new () { 1 , 2 , 3 } } }; // the type can be inferred from usage. XmlReader.Create(reader, new () { IgnoreWhitespace = true });

3- Pattern Matching Improvements

C# 7 introduced basic pattern matching features then, C# 8 extended it with new expressions and patterns. By the time, C# 9.0 introduced new pattern enhancements as following:

declaring default identifier for type matching not required

// Before vehicle switch { Car { Passengers: 0 } => 2.00 m + 0.50 m, Car { Passengers: 1 } => 2.0 m, Car { Passengers: 2 } => 2.0 m - 0.50 m, Car _ => 2.00 m - 1.0 m, };

// C# 9.0 vehicle switch { Car { Passengers: 0 } => 2.00 m + 0.50 m, Car { Passengers: 1 } => 2.0 m, Car { Passengers: 2 } => 2.0 m - 0.50 m, // no identifier for default type matching Car => 2.00 m - 1.0 m, };

Relational patterns

< , <= , > , and >= patterns as following: C# 9.0 introduces supporting the relational operators, andpatterns as following:

public static LifeStage LifeStageAtAge ( int age ) => age switch { < 0 => LiftStage.Prenatal, < 2 => LifeStage.Infant, < 4 => LifeStage.Toddler, < 6 => LifeStage.EarlyChild, < 12 => LifeStage.MiddleChild, < 20 => LifeStage.Adolescent, < 40 => LifeStage.EarlyAdult, < 65 => LifeStage.MiddleAdult, _ => LifeStage.LateAdult, };

Logical patterns

and , or , and not patterns as following: C# 9.0 introduces supporting the logical operators, andpatterns as following:

public static LifeStage LifeStageAtAge ( int age ) => age switch { < 2 => LiftStage.Infant, >= 2 and < 12 => LifeStage.Child, >= 12 and < 18 => LifeStage.Teenager, >= 18 => LifeStage.Adult, }; bool IsValidPercentage ( object x ) => x is >= 0 and <= 100 or // integer tests >= 0F and <= 100F or // float tests >= 0 D and <= 100 D; // double tests

not is going to be convenient in if-conditions containing is-expressions where, instead of unwieldy double parentheses. Alsois going to be convenient in if-conditions containing is-expressions where, instead of unwieldy double parentheses.

// before if (!(e is null )) { ... } // C# 9.0 if (e is not null ) { ... }

4- Covariant return types

covariant return types feature in C# 9.0, you are permitted to override a method or a read-only property to return a more derived return type than the method or property overridden as following: By introducingfeature in C# 9.0, you are permitted to override a method or a read-only property to return a more derived return type than the method or property overridden as following:

class Compilation ... { virtual Compilation CreateWithOptions ( Options options )... } class CSharpCompilation : Compilation { override CSharpCompilation CreateWithOptions ( Options options )... }

5- Extending Partial Methods

C# has limited support for developers splitting methods into declarations and definitions/implementations.

Partial methods have several restrictions:

Must have a void return type. Cannot have ref or out parameters. Cannot have any accessibility (implicitly private ).

partial methods is that when the definition is absent then the language will simply erase any calls to the partial method . One behavior ofmethods is that when the definition is absent then the language will simply erase any calls to themethod .

partial class D { partial void M ( string message ) ; void Example ( ) { M(GetIt()); // Call to M and GetIt erased at compile time } string GetIt ( ) => "Hello World" ; }

partial methods to remove most of the existing restrictions around partial methods as following: C# 9.0 extendsmethods to remove most of the existing restrictions aroundmethods as following:

allow them have ref or out . allow non-void return types allow any type of accessibility ( private , public , etc ..).

Such partial declarations would then have the added requirement that a definition must exist. That means the language does not have to consider the impact of erasing the call sites.

partial method has an explicit accessibility modifier though the language will require that the declaration has a matching definition even when the accessibility is private as following: When amethod has an explicit accessibility modifier though the language will require that the declaration has a matching definition even when the accessibility isas following:

partial class C { // Okay because no definition is required here partial void M1 ( ) ; // Okay because M2 has a definition private partial void M2 ( ) ; // Error: partial method M3 must have a definition private partial void M3 ( ) ; } partial class C { private partial void M2 ( ) { } }

non-void return types, ref or out parameters, extern modifier, etc... These signatures will have the full expressivity of the C# language. Further the language will remove all restrictions on what can appear on a partial method which has an explicit accessibility. Such declarations can containreturn types,orparameters,modifier, etc... These signatures will have the full expressivity of the C# language.

partial class D { // Okay internal partial bool TryParse ( string s, out int i ) ; } partial class D { internal partial bool TryParse ( string s, out int i ) { ... } }

6- Init-only properties

Object initialize as following. In C#, it is not possible to initialize immutable properties of a class byas following.

// immutable properties public class Person { public string FirstName { get ; } public string LastName { get ;} } // can't be initialized using Object initialize // var person = new Person // { // FirstName = "Ahmed", // LastName = "Yousif" // }

Object initialize we have to make these properties mutable that, open the door for manipulating it as following: on the other, hand if we want to initialize them usingwe have to make these properties mutable that, open the door for manipulating it as following:

// mutable properties public class Person { public string FirstName { get ; set ; } public string LastName { get ; set ; } } ... var person = new Person { FirstName = "Ahmed" , LastName = "Yousif" } // property can be changed person.FirstName = "Mohamed"

Init-only properties C# 9.0 solve that hard equation! By introducingC# 9.0 solve that hard equation!

init accessor that allow initializing property only during object initialization as following: C# 9.0 introduces anaccessor that allow initializing property only during object initialization as following:

public class Person { public string FirstName { get ; init; } public string LastName { get ; init; } } ... var person = new Person { FirstName = "Ahmed" , LastName = "Yousif" } // manipulating property after initialization won't be allowed // person.LastName = "Mohamed"

7- Records

Init-only properties is a great feature for making individual properties immutable.But what if we want to make the whole object immutable, Here we can highlight the importance of introducing Record feature. by using data keyword before class keyword as following: is a great feature for making individual properties immutable.But what if we want to make the whole object immutable, Here we can highlight the importance of introducingfeature. by usingkeyword beforekeyword as following:

public data class Person { public string FirstName { get ; init; } public string LastName { get ; init; } }

So, in this case we immuted the whole object which, consider as declaring a record state. records can be shorthand the declaration as following:

// exactly the same declaration before public data class Person { string FirstName; string LastName; }

private modifier explicitly: If you want to add a private field,you must addmodifier explicitly:

private string firstName;

8- With-expressions

With-expressions feature we can achieve it so easy as following: Now, if we want to change the state of immutable object how we can do it! in this case we have to copy the exist object with updated values to represent a new state. by introducingfeature we can achieve it so easy as following:

var person = new Person { FirstName = "Ahmed" , LastName = "Yousif" } // copy person object with update LastName var anotherPerson = person with { LastName = "Ali" };

With-expressions feature uses object initializer syntax to set state what’s different in the new object. feature uses object initializer syntax to set state what’s different in the new object.

9- Value-based equality

Value-based equality feature allows you to compare two instances of Record Class value base equality same as Structs by comparing all properties in the object using Object.Equals(object, object) static method. on the other hand if you want check reference base equality you can use Object.ReferenceEquals(object, object) static method as following: feature allows you to compare two instances ofClass value base equality same asby comparing all properties in the object usingstatic method. on the other hand if you want check reference base equality you can usestatic method as following:

var person = new Person { FirstName = "Ahmed" , LastName = "Yousif" } // copy person object and with same lastname var anotherPerson = person with { LastName = "Yousif" }; // they have the same values so will be true // Equals(person, anotherPerson) // they aren’t the same object so will be false // ReferenceEquals(person, anotherPerson)

10- Positional records

Let's say we want to apply positional approach to a record class to get benefits of positional deconstruction so, in this case you have to explicitly implement constructor and deconstructor of the record as following:

public data class Person { string FirstName; string LastName; public Person ( string firstName, string lastName ) => (FirstName, LastName) = (firstName, lastName); public void Deconstruct ( out string firstName, out string lastName ) => (firstName, lastName) = (FirstName, LastName); }

But there's a good news by introducing C# 9.0 there is a shorthand expressing exactly the same thing.

// equivalent to previous one public data class Person ( string FirstName, string LastName ) ;

now you can deconstructing your object as following:

var person = new Person( "Ahmed" , "Yousif" ); // positional construction var (fName, lName) = person; // positional deconstruction

And much more features…

So, the best place to check out the last updates of upcoming features for C# 9.0 is the Language Feature Status on the C# compiler Github repo.

