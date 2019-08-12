In Brief: What You Should Expect from A Full-Stack Dev

Hiring a full stack development company or developer reduces the need to hire too many resources in-house for product development. Broadly speaking, the software development process is divided into two parts:

1. Front-End Development:

Front-end development is the practice of producing HTML, CSS and JavaScript for a website or web application. It includes everything the user experiences directly from text and colors to buttons, images, and navigation menus.

2. Back-End Development:

We can say back end is the brain of your software or application. Backend development focuses on databases, scripting, and the architecture of websites. It’s code that connects the web to a database, manages user connections, and powers the web application itself.

Full stack developer is the one who is expert in both the technical parts of software development. Also, they understand every aspect of development including front-end, back-end, database queries and various operating systems.

A Full Stack Developer or Development Company should have expert-level knowledge in:

Programming Languages: A skillful full-stack development company must be proficient in multiple programming languages like JAVA, C#, Ruby, PHP etc. It is crucial to be a master in the language syntax and be familiar with how to design, structure, test and implement the programming codes. Development Frameworks and Third-party Libraries: Programming languages are generally accompanied by a good development framework like Node.Js, Express.JS, Hibernate, Python (Django), Java (Spring), MyBatis and PHP (Thinkphp). Therefore, it is important that the full-stack development company should have good knowledge of the development frameworks and third-party libraries. Front-end Tools & Technology: To create a great product, front-end technologies are necessities. The full-stack developers must have deep knowledge of front-end technologies such as HTML5, CSS3 and JavaScript and along with the frameworks such as JQuery, LESS, SASS, AngularJS, or REACT. Back-end Tools & Technology: For smooth and fast running product, it is essential to have strong back-end of the product. So the full-stack development company must have good experience in server-side languages like PHP, Ruby, Python, Java, and .Net and tools like MySQL, Oracle, and SQL Server to build a strong back-end of an application. Database and Cache: Every software product needs a good database management system to store and process the data. A full-stack software engineer has a fair knowledge of the concepts of the databases and they know how to interact with it seamlessly. MongoDB, MySQL, Redis, Oracle, and SQL Server are some popular databases that are being used by the developers to develop the backend for dynamic applications and to find, save, or change data and serve it back to the user in front-end code. Designing Ability: When it comes to the design of the software application, it is crucial that full-stack developers should understand the basic principles and skills of prototype design, UX and UI design.

A strong full-stack Developer or Development Company can provide you with a few competitive advantages:

Cover both Front-end and Back-end:

A professional full-stack developer can easily switch between front-end and back-end development as per the project requirements which saves time and money of software development. Caters for Good UI and UX Design Structures:

One of the benefits of hiring a full stack development company is that they are not just working on web development, but they can look at the design structure of the project as well. Cost-effective Approach:

The cost will only increase if you consider hiring a specialized front-end

developer and separate back-end developer while full stack web development firm can do both the job for you and save additional cost. Fast and On-Time Project Delivery:

Full stack development team can divide the work of development and design as the flow needs, and, since they are contracted for a set amount of time, working with them can help them to provide on-time delivery of the project. Easy Maintenance and Regular Updates:

The full stack development company stays up to date with new tools and technologies faster. Having extensive knowledge in all aspects of the techniques makes the upgrading more accessible.

