What Will Netflix Games Look Like, and How Will Users Play Them, in 2023?

Netflix has purchased Night School Studios (Oxenfree), Next Games (biped), and Boss Fight Entertainment (Dungeon Boss) The first example of a game-movie crossover for Netflix was Bandersnatch in December 2018. Netflix has always been eager to embrace innovation, being the pioneer of TV and film streaming. But one thing is hard to know for sure, Blockbuster-killing Netflix was once known as the king of innovation. So if they choose a streaming business model, it is likely to choose a more suitable business model.





What Will Netflix Gaming Look Like In 2023?

I have been following Netflix gaming promoters on LinkedIn for a while now. ‘Play Oxenfree now on Netflix!” they proudly proclaim. “Oh, and we own the studio that made the game!”





And I want to be thrilled as I hear of another way to play games in 2023. But after Google closed all Stadia services in January this year, I don’t know whether to be excited or dismissive of a new gaming platform.





To determine whether Netflix gaming is likely to become successful, we first need to look at why Netflix is moving toward gaming.

Why is Netflix breaking into gaming?

The first question is, ‘why does Netflix want to break into the gaming market?’ The obvious response is to increase profits. The video game market revenue almost doubled Newzoo’s predictions for 2022, topping $300 billion. And over a third of this was mobile gaming, which is more than enough to pique any global streaming giant’s interest.





Add to this the fact that Netflix has always been eager to embrace innovation, being the pioneer of TV and film streaming. They might be telling themselves, why can’t we be the kings of game streaming too?





And their early attempts at Netflix gaming were a hit. The first example of a game-movie crossover for Netflix was Bandersnatch in December 2018. Bandersnatch was an interactive movie where viewers selected options on their TV to progress the story. And later came the Stranger Things game in 2021, which proved popular with gamers and viewers alike.





With the success of these experimental titles, it’s no wonder Netlflix feels confident continuing to take a chunk out of the gaming market’s profits.





How will users play Netflix games?

So how can we play these games when they are all released? Well, Netflix released their strategy for games as part of their services in July. Since then, they have purchased Night School Studios (Oxenfree), Next Games (biped), and Boss Fight Entertainment (Dungeon Boss).





In the strategy, Netflix defined the access point for games as “primarily focused on games for mobile devices.” But as a speculative observer, this may change as their list of titles, and service popularity grows.





Add to this the fact that in September 2022, Netflix announced plans for an internal development studio , then it seems likely the shift from mobile to the home console or at least TV streaming may happen sooner than they are letting on. Otherwise, how would they ensure their ROI?





Eurogamer confirms this fact by quoting Netflix’s vice president of gaming, Mike Verdu, stating that the streaming giant is “seriously exploring” a way to offer cloud gaming.





From this quote, we can see that the move from mobile to home gaming environment is definitely in the making.

What will the future of Netflix gaming look like?

So what will the future hold for the bright promise of Netflix gaming services?





According to Netflix, it will not add any expense to existing subscriptions. This is mentioned in their September strategy announcement.





And their own internal Helsinki studio is likely to justify its ROI by producing its games directly for Netflix. Much in the same way that Netflix produces its TV and film content.





But let’s get to the exciting stuff; Will we soon see a Netflix console (The Nex Box?) advertised in the future? Netflix gaming streaming that you access via your TV or a separate small device?





It’s hard to know for sure. But one thing is certain, Blockbuster-killing Netflix was once known as the king of innovation. And if they want to recoup the 200,000 subscribers lost in April , they need to keep pushing new services if they want to survive.





While Stadia failed, Game Pass is reigning supreme. So if they choose a suitable business model, streaming is much more likely to be on Netflix’s cards than a separate console. This is a shame, though, as the Nex Box has quite a ring.

Play this space

While it’s not yet clear what Netflix gaming will look like, the company’s track record and partnerships suggest that it will be a significant player in the future of gaming. With its immense resources and global reach, Netflix has the potential to shake up the industry and change the way we game.





So far, they have been tight-lipped about definite plans. But given their history of innovation, we can be sure that they are cooking something up that will be worth watching (pun intended).





Whether you’re Microsoft, Sony, or a regular gamer, keep your eyes on Netflix gaming announcements – this could change everything.























