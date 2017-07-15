Search icon
What we can all learn from Maryam Mirzakhani

What we can all learn from Maryam Mirzakhani

Originally published by Matt Brems on July 15th 2017
Maryam Mirzakhani, the first woman to win the Fields Medal (sort of like a “4 Under 40” list for mathematicians every four years), passed away today at the age of 40.

Her life, cut short by cancer, should serve as an inspiration to us all.

If someone can:

in order to become one of the most outstanding mathematicians our world has ever seen, then think about the things of which you are capable.

Go out there and be brilliant. Have the “fearless ambition” Mirzakhani was described to possess. Be driven in the pursuit of greatness. Don’t become great for the accolades, but become great to move society forward. Keep getting better. Inspire others. Dedicate yourself to doing incredible things. Have an impact.

We don’t know how much time we have — Mirzakhani is proof of that — but we have this moment.

Let’s get to work.

