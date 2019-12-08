What To Post And Where: SNS 2020

Social media is in constant flux, this 5 minute read crash course will get you back on track.

Got an update, news or a press release? Especially true in 2020, you can't post the same piece of content on every platform. What you can do, is have a different format/copy for each and tailor content towards each platform.

Recycle

Long videos from Youtube can be cut into 'micro content' for Instagram, TikTok or Linkedin. For the later it has to be more business oriented, possibly with swear words censored if there are any while on e.g. Instagram everything can be more casual.

Suit VS Shirt

Another example is a comic on Pinterest or NewGrounds that can be cut into individual slides for an Instagram Carousel or a LinkedIn Slideshow (PDF) Or perhaps you take one frame from it, change a speech bubble and now it's suitable for Twitter, Reddit or Facebook.

Different Platforms For Different Things

Marketer or not. It needs to be understood that people go to different platforms for different things. A few examples:

Twitter - News, PR, conversations

Facebook - Relationships, product information

LinkedIn - Professional networking

Instagram - Highlight reels, photos and videos

Youtube - How-to videos, entertainment

Snapchat - Interpersonal chat

TikTok - Lip Sync, Skit Comedy

It's best to stick to 2-3 platforms that make sense for your content and post in a suitable fashion (unless you have a large PR firm tweaking your content for every platform).

Influencers

It's the end of the mainstream celebrity endorsement as we know it. Watching someone famous wear a certain watch or drive a certain car doesn't have nearly as strong of an effect as it used to have.



What influences our purchases increasingly more are social media influencers. It's often not only how much reach an influencer has either but how relevant it is to you. If there is an Instagram account of an experienced car mechanic creating custom designs and you are into that, and then that person recommends a relevant product, chances are that you care far more.



Influences usually only endorse specific products/brands that align with them and what they are about. Products they actually like and use themselves, otherwise they break our trust. It's a tale of credibility.

