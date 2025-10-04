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What to Invest in Within Web3 in 2025: From DePIN to Tokenized Assets

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byMichael Jerlis@MichaelJerlis

CEO @ EMCD

October 4th, 2025
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Michael Jerlis@MichaelJerlis

CEO @ EMCD

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web3#web3#depin-use-cases#crypto-x-ai#tokenized-assets#rwa#data-marketplace#crypto-investing#hackernoon-top-story

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