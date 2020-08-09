What to Expect in the New iPhone 12 Design

347 reads

@ rituraj15 Rituraj Sengar The Startup Guy with a Digital Marketing head.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic sending the world into a frenzy, the new iPhone 12 might just bring some good news for the Apple loyalists and the company in general. Although a lot has been speculated regarding the design and the innovations surrounding the design, let's discuss the technological relevance of Apple's new design.

Premise

Based on expectations, credible leaks, and public opinions, Apple is expected to cram in four iPhones this time. However, what piques our interest is the new physical layout followed by the inclusion of the innovative 3D camera with a triple-lens structure. Apart from that, the OLED display will be the mainstay followed by room for 5G connectivity. Last but not least, the A14 processor will be the focus in the processing department.

iPhone 12 Display Innovations

The matter of discussion revolves around the high-end OLED panels with a higher refresh rate of 120Hz that is expected for the first time on a handset. From a technological point of view, the higher refresh rate would mean reduced motion blur and improved gaming appropriateness.

Relevance: The increased refresh rate is directly associated with ProMotion technology which makes room for increased screen responsiveness, fluid scrolling, and smoother rendering of moving content. A good thing about ProMotion display technology is that it saves battery and automatically changes the screen refresh rate according to system requirements.

What confuses most respondents is the 120Hz touch sample rate, existent in the Apple iPhone Xs, and the iPhone XS Max! The touch sampling rate of a display panel is almost twice the existing screen refresh rate and associated with the responsiveness of the display when touched and asked for the next frame render.

Camera Innovations

If and when Apple makes room for the TrueDepth 3D camera, it will be possible to focus on the depth information and even deploy the same for augmentative tasks. The concept of the TrueDepth camera is unique as the module captures the accurate depth of the object; thereby adding gravity to the existing FaceID authentication.

Relevance: The structural innovations include the inclusion of dot projectors and flood illuminators which can readily measure the depth while mapping the same for better identification.

The rear-shooters are expected to feature four improvised sensors with a LiDAR scanner at the helm. Although we did find a good set of shooters in the iPhone X as well, the iPhone 12 will surely take innovation a notch higher with the telephoto lens capable of increased magnification levels.

Note: All these features are synonymous with the high-end models, if and when launched by the company.

Processor Innovations

Apple is expected to insanely powerful A14 Bionic processor with the iPhone 12. What stands out is the 5nm process which adds to the efficiency!

Relevance: The 5nm fabrication process comes with improved power efficiency whereas the speed bumps are quite common. The existing SoC also makes room for a built-in Snapdragon X55 ‘5G’ modem which is expected to improve the connectivity features associated with the same.

From a technical standpoint, the 5nm chipset brings forth six-cores and an integrated 4-core ‘GPU’. The expected clock speed can go up to 2.84GHz.

iPhone 12 Design Innovations

In regards to the design, Apple is expected to feature a steel frame layered along with glass. The design shifts to injection mold with a grooving layout which will be extremely capable and efficient in shielding the device from the high-frequency emissions of the internal antenna. Moreover, if the high-end models pack in sapphire glass, the grooves are expected to be well-protected.

Relevance: Nevertheless, the improved structural layout would definitely make way for a better feel while making the gadget an appropriate selection for video chats. Apple might just do away with buttons on the sides while making room for a completely new layout.

Bottom Line

The US-China trade tensions and virtual standoffs have somewhat negated or rather slowed down the launch of the new iPhone 12. However, we might expect an October launch, going by the progress and the concreteness of the leaks.

Most importantly, this time we are expected to experience the smallest base model with a 5.4-inch panel. The LiDAR scanner is expected to feature on the iPhone Pro and Pro Max model, based on the expectations that Apple will be following a uniform nomenclature.

Despite enlisting all the technological innovations, the improved Face ID support with depth-sensing technology is something we all are looking at. In the post-COVID-19 era where fingerprint and TouchID support are expected to enhance transmission threats, the FaceID tech with the new breed of the front camera might just be the most relevant addition on an iPhone to date.

Tags