What to Expect from NFTs in 2023

Hey Hackers, 2022 is coming to a close, and the new year’s just around the corner now! That said, I personally have lots of predictions for the NFT ecosystem in 2023. I think we will see things like: The Big ABC (Art Blocks, BAYC, and CryptoPunks ecosystems) continue to dominate trading volume The Polygon infra stack keep winning over big brands The crossroads of AI advances + NFTs boom like never before The Arbitrum and Optimism L2 NFT scenes enjoy big activity surges A few more NFT project acquisitions by huge companies Web3 social platforms gaining lots of new ground amid continued Twitter chaos An uptick in projects exploring use cases around dynamic NFTs More DeFi projects embracing NFTs in their operations, e.g. NFT credit scores Big growth in the number people using creator-owned infra like Manifold and Zora The arrival of the next breakthrough NFT game To be sure, there are many more possibilities in play too! My main takeaway here is that there’s plenty to be excited about going into 2023, and I think in the new year we’ll see considerable growth in numerous areas of the NFT ecosystem. In the meantime, let’s zoom in and get you up to speed on the past week’s NFT headlines in our usual Friday recap. Thanks for reading everyone, have a great weekend ✌️ -WMP 📣 General NFT News announced a system for creating dynamic and generative NFTs called . Async Art Dynamic Blueprints released its 4th Bankless Collectible, . Bankless Ultra Sound Money ft. Justin Drake , a no-code platform for NFT creators, : Bonfire opened to all creators announced . Carly Reilly OPJ NFTs is eyeing being able to support for its web3 social infra. Lens Protocol +50k transactions per second is hosting its auction event through Dec. 21st. Sotheby’s Natively Digital: Relics II 🏆 Digital Collectibles introduced customizable backgrounds: Moonbirds announced plans to curate a . OSF rektguy vault 🎨 Cryptoart introduced , a unique art and writing platform created in collaboration with artist Matt Kane: Deca Etch , a platform where artists can sell artifacts from their creations, . Ensemble arrived 🎮 Decentralized Gaming entered a partnership with . Axie Infinity esports organization Cloud9 launched its this week: Illuvium Overworld beta 💽 Music NFTs and released , a collaborative 8-track album, via Bonfire and Sound: Daniel Allen Reo Cragun Criteria 🌐 Virtual Worlds published a in its marketplace. Decentraland guide on LAND rentals , a.k.a the Museum of Crypto Art, launched its interoperable metaverse spaces known as ROOMs: M○C△ 💎 DeFi x NFTs passed of cumulative loan volume. NFTfi $300M USD worth announced an for compounding ApeCoin staking yields. also kicked off an auction for but activated refunds and will later restart the sale upon an Tessera $APE Vault - Tessera Chromie Squiggle #6052 initial misconfiguration Action steps 🆕 Read and in (newsletter) The Biggest Crypto Moments of 2022 5 DeFi Metrics Surging Post-FTX Bankless 🗣️ Watch the on (YouTube) 2022’s Biggest Crypto Moments Livestream Bankless 🌱 Watch episodes on and on Decentralized identity with Spruce Digital identity with Phillip Sheldrake Green Pill 🙇 Catch up on my other write-ups from this week: ✧ PartyBid evolved ✧ 2022 NFT highlights Author Bio William M. Peaster is a professional writer and creator of Metaversal —a Bankless newsletter focused on the emergence of NFTs in the crypto economy. He’s also recently been contributing content to Bankless, JPG, and beyond! First Published Here .