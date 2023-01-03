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What to Expect from NFTs in 2023

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byBankless - Metaversal@bankless

It’s time to break up with your bank and join the movement for sovereign finance.

January 3rd, 2023
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Bankless - Metaversal@bankless

It’s time to break up with your bank and join the movement for sovereign finance.

Read my storiesAbout @bankless

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finance#bankless#nfts#nft-predictions#nft-predictions-for-2023#nft-2023#nft-news#digital-collectibles#good-company

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