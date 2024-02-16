What the Interoperability Trend in Open Table Formats Signify for Enterprise Data Architectures

This summer both Databricks and Apache Iceberg rolled out enhancements to their open table formats. Databricks announced
Around the same time, Iceberg announced a slew of new support for query engines and platforms including
Let’s put these announcements in context. Open table formats allow data lakes to attain performance and compliance standards that in the past could only be achieved by traditional data warehouses or databases, all the while preserving the flexibility of a data lake environment.
There are three major open table formats:
Much has been written about choosing between different formats, with some asserting up to
Even before these recent announcements, open table formats had already become integral to modern data lake design. And reciprocally, data lakes have been integral to the modern data stack. A recent
It’s no surprise really that cloud-native data lakes and their components and technologies like open table formats have become center stage in the modern data stack. This stands in stark contrast to traditional, monolithic legacy hardware and software sold wholesale to organizations hoping to slap the phrase ‘cloud technology’ onto their aging systems. Becoming cloud-native is more than adding an API – the modern data stack is a modular and specialized ensemble of tools tailored for various data handling facets. It is built for adaptability, born in the cloud and held to high-performance standards. Features that make the modern data stack a compelling choice for organizations. The stack's modularity provides a range of options, allowing organizations to craft a bespoke data infrastructure that aligns with their specific needs, fostering agility in the continually evolving data landscape.
Despite this continuously evolving range of options, there are defining characteristics that weave through the components of the stack:
Cloud-Native: The modern data stack is designed to seamlessly scale across diverse cloud environments, ensuring compatibility with multiple clouds to prevent vendor lock-in.
Optimized Performance: Engineered for efficiency, the stack incorporates components that take a software-first approach and design for performance.
RESTful API compatibility: The stack establishes a standardized communication framework between its components. This promotes interoperability and supports the creation of microservices.
Disaggregated Storage and Compute: The stack enables independent scaling of computational resources and storage capacity. This approach optimizes cost efficiency and enhances overall performance by allowing each aspect to scale according to specific needs.
Commitment to Openness: Beyond supporting open table formats, the modern data stack embraces openness in the form of open-source solutions. This commitment eliminates proprietary silos and mitigates vendor lock-in, fostering collaboration, innovation, and improved data accessibility. The dedication to openness reinforces the stack's adaptability across various platforms and tools, ensuring inclusivity.
Truly embracing data portability and interoperability means being able to create and access data wherever it is. This approach facilitates flexibility, allowing organizations to harness the capabilities of diverse tools without being constrained by either vendor lock-in or data silos. The goal is to enable universal access to data, promoting a more agile and adaptable data ecosystem within organizations.
Understanding that the cloud as an operating model is built on principles of cloud-native technology rather than a specific location is critical to achieving data portability. Some organizations
Many established organizations are actively adopting this philosophy, choosing to repatriate workloads from the cloud and achieving substantial cost savings, with companies like
Recent strides in open table formats by Databricks, Apache Iceberg and Hudi signify a pivotal moment in data management. Delta Lake 3.0's universal compatibility and expanded support for Apache Iceberg showcase a commitment by both data infrastructure companies and on the ground implementers to seamless data portability and interoperability.
These developments align with the inherent modularity of the modern data stack, where open table formats play a central role in achieving performance and compliance standards. This shift is not isolated but intersects with the cloud operating model. Beyond the allure of public clouds, real impact and cost savings emerge by embracing the cloud operating model on private infrastructure.
The confluence of open table formats, the modern data stack, and the cloud operating model signifies a transformative era in data management. This approach ensures adaptability across various environments, whether public or private, on-prem on edge. For those navigating data lake architecture complexities, our team at MinIO is ready to assist. Join us at [email protected] or on our