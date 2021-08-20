What the Gaming Market Can Learn From the Open Source Movement

The Metaverse is hosted by Hackernoon, hosted by Mark Noon. Noon writes about ten pages of open-source gaming articles. The article is part of The Gaming Metaverse contest hosted by Noon hosted by Hacker Markdown. The first part of the contest is to write about 10 pages but need to submit it before deadline. The next generation of gamers will be happy if gaming projects, combined with blockchain technologies, redefine the current market. The gaming community is growing in popularity with the open source movement.