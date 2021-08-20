Search icon
What Makes A Good Open Source Learning Platform by@entony

What Makes A Good Open Source Learning Platform

The future of online education requires easy-to-use, convenient, and efficient platforms that can be used by universities, NGOs, governmental organizations, corporations, and even entrepreneurs. Open edX platforms offer multiple university-level courses free of cost. Interactive learning exercises, tutorial videos, online textbooks, online. discussion forums, online laboratories for technical courses, make it a viable alternative to traditional classroom learning. The flexibility and diversity of Open. edX sites allow accessibility and availability to learners all around the world.
Raccoon Gang Hacker Noon profile picture

@entony
Raccoon Gang

Raccoon Gang is an experienced online learning solutions provider and Open edX Preferred Provider.

