Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Solana-Based Memecoin Hipposol Is Set On A Moonbound Missionby@chainwire
    108 reads

    Solana-Based Memecoin Hipposol Is Set On A Moonbound Mission

    by ChainwireApril 24th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Hipposol is a new memecoin launching on the secure and swift Solana blockchain. The presale for Hipposol tokens is kicking off on the 24th of April, With a limited sale duration of 26 days. Early investors will have the unique opportunity to acquire $Hippo at a pricing of 150,000 $hippos for 1 SOL.
    featured image - Solana-Based Memecoin Hipposol Is Set On A Moonbound Mission
    Chainwire HackerNoon profile picture

    **LONDON, United Kingdom, April 23rd, 2024/Chainwire/--**The crypto market is buzzing with the arrival of Hipposol, a new memecoin launching on the secure and swift Solana blockchain. Hipposol is not just aiming for the stars but is on a mission to the moon.

    A Journey Beyond the Stars

    Born in the vast savanna of the digital world, Hipposol is for those who see beyond the meme horizon. The Hipposol, a symbol of wisdom and tenacity, represents every user's quest for liberation from the monotonous 9-5 life. With the mantra "To the Moon," $Hippos is more than a cryptocurrency – it's a vessel for voyagers daring to chart their course through the financial universe.


    Hipposol stands out with its unique combination of fast and eco-friendly transactions powered by Solana, a community-centric approach, and a fun-loving spirit. It’s a memecoin with purpose, a rallying cry for enthusiasts and users who believe that the journey should be as rewarding as the destination.

    Tokenomics Overview

    With a total supply of one billion tokens, Hipposol dedicates 60% of its tokens for $Hippos presale aimed at giving early adopters a head start in the Hipposol community. The remaining tokens are allocated to support liquidity on decentralized exchanges (Raydium & Jupiter), marketing efforts to spread the Hipposol cheer, and community rewards and airdrops that ensure active participation and engagement.


    The presale for Hipposol tokens is kicking off on the 24th of April, With a limited sale duration of 26 days. Early investors will have the unique opportunity to acquire $Hippos at a pricing of 150,000 $hippos for 1 SOL.

    Community and Governance

    True to the spirit of decentralization, every $Hippos holder has a voice. $hippos token designed by the community, for the community, ensuring that everyone aboard the Hipposol spaceship has a say in the voyage ahead.


    "Our goal with Hipposol is to encapsulate the liberating essence of cryptocurrencies," says King Hippo, founder of Hipposol. "We're more than a token; we’re a movement.”

    About Hipposol

    Users are invited to hop on board and be part of the Hipposol story. Visit https://hipposol.xyz to learn more about Hippos token presale and how they can join the bloat.

    Twitter

    Telegram


    Hipposol is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. Investing in cryptocurrencies if volatile and considered dangerous.

    Contact

    Founder

    King Hippo

    Hipposol LLC

    [email protected]

    This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here.


    Rootstock Grants Program
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Chainwire HackerNoon profile picture
    Chainwire@chainwire
    The world's leading crypto & blockchain press release distribution platform.
    Read my storiesVisit Our Website

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgweb3 #web3 #hipposol #chainwire #press-release #hipposol-announcement #memecoin #solana-blockchain #good-company

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    $DEFI Token Hits 7 Major Exchanges: A Milestone Achievement
    by chainwire
    Jan 31, 2024
    #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    $DEFI Token Hits 7 Major Exchanges: A Milestone Achievement
    by chainwire
    Jan 31, 2024
    #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    $JTC Network To List On BitMart Exchange
    by chainwire
    Jan 09, 2024
    #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    10 Decentralized Applications Integrate Sui’s Groundbreaking zkLogin Google Authentication
    by chainwire
    Jan 25, 2024
    #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    АdEx Announces a Zero-Knowledge Targeting Engine
    by chainwire
    Jan 24, 2024
    #web3
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas