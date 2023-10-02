Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    What LLMs Still Can't Doby@sman
    634 reads

    What LLMs Still Can't Do

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Large Language Models (LLMs) such as GPT-3 are powerful text generators, but they lack true common sense understanding. Common sense encompasses a broad range of knowledge and abilities, including understanding the physical world, human relationships, cause and effect, making inferences, and applying knowledge to new situations. Hubert L. Dreyfus, in his book "What Computers Still Can't Do," critiqued AI's common sense capabilities, highlighting issues such as the lack of embodied experience, difficulty in understanding context, the symbol-grounding problem, and the absence of human intuition. While modern LLMs represent a different paradigm of AI, the challenge of imbuing machines with true common sense remains, and researchers continue to work on enhancing AI's common sense reasoning.
    featured image - What LLMs Still Can't Do
    Illustrate a confused humanoid robot via HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    machine-learning #llms #ai-and-common-sense
    Stelios Manioudakis HackerNoon profile picture

    @sman

    Stelios Manioudakis

    Software and technology enthusiast, engineer. Always curious.

    Receive Stories from @sman

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    Stelios Manioudakis HackerNoon profile picture
    by Stelios Manioudakis @sman.Software and technology enthusiast, engineer. Always curious.
    Read my stories
    AWS Security LIVE!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Shannon: a Hero of the Digital Age
    Published at Aug 31, 2023 by sman #technology
    Article Thumbnail
    Tips I Learned from My 10+ MVP Validations.
    Published at Dec 01, 2023 by morgankung #product-strategy
    Article Thumbnail
    Humans vs. AI: A Scoreboard Update on the Ongoing Battle
    Published at Dec 01, 2023 by thetechpanda #ai-randd
    Article Thumbnail
    Improving Your LLM: Train, fine-tune, prompt, RAG... What to do?!
    Published at Nov 30, 2023 by whatsai #fine-tuning-llms
    Article Thumbnail
    How LLMs like ChatGPT Can Change the Way We Trade
    Published at Nov 29, 2023 by bennykillua #crypto-trading
    Article Thumbnail
    From AI Assistants to Code Wizards: Can Reinforcement Learning Outcode GPT Models?
    Published at Nov 25, 2023 by mlodge #llms
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!