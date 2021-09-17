What is URL Masking and How Does It Work?

1,284 reads

Social engineering is a technique where attackers trick a user to steal his data or plant something malicious in the victim’s system. In some recent years hacking onto other's accounts has become very tough. Here we are going to talk about phishing, but wait, almost everyone knows about it. People should always check the links they receive from mail or SMS to see if they are from the original website or not, because phishing links look suspicious and most internet users are scared to open untrusted links. Hackers are smart enough to trick your mind. Here is a description of the URL Masking technology.