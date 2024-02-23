It seems that everything we have been doing for the last four years is talking about the elusive ‘new normal.’ First, it was the COVID-19 pandemic, then, it was our global shift to the remote mode, after that it was living in a world filled with economic and political uncertainty. And here we are, talking about it once again.





What is the ‘new normal’ for 2024, and will we be able to overcome everything the year will throw at us?

AI gains even more importance.

In 2023, AI occupied the headlines in almost every media. And we thought the craze would die down in a few short months. As time goes on, we see AI becoming not only THE technology to watch but also feeling cozier and cozier in our minds and our work processes. Today, it is used to decipher ancient scrolls , enhance student creativity , and even cheat people out of their money (the last one is appalling). Nevertheless, AI is seeping into our everyday lives more, and even the laggards (it’s a word now) of laggards can no longer ignore its impact on the world.





I think 2024 will become the year of not only further AI development but also AI regulation. The process has already started in the US and EU, so more countries are likely to follow suit.

Low well-being rates

According to the recent report by Gallup , “The percentage of Americans who evaluate their lives well enough to be considered "thriving" on Gallup’s Life Evaluation Index averaged a subdued 52.1% in 2023, higher than only the Great Recession era reading in 2008-2009 (50.2%) and the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 (50.1%). [...] Between 2015 and 2019, and in 2021, more than 55% were thriving.”





Economic, political, and ecological downturns have, sadly, become a part of our everyday lives. In fact, sometimes it seems our world is on fire, and there is nothing we can do about it. No wonder our mental health and well-being rates are so low. As bad as it may seem, there are things I find to be the most helpful when I am feeling down:





Communication — even a simple work call can be therapeutic because it can help us switch our attention to something other than our personal state.

Books — ever since childhood, I have considered books one of the best ways, if not to escape, than to enhance our reality. Reading is one of my favorite hobbies, and it helps me relax and almost forget about everything going on around me.

Sports — whatever it may be, running, squash, yoga, or sports- has been a part of my personal and even work life. Scientific data also supports this approach. It has been proven that sport improves mental health, decreases the rates of ‘psychological ill-being’, and improves interpersonal communication. Win-win.

Doing something for myself — whether it is traveling, studying, going to the gym, or watching a movie when I have the time, I have found dedicating at least 30 minutes a day to my personal needs fills me up with energy and brings me the inspiration I need to face any challenge that the world might throw at us.



2024 started off with low well-being rates, and we should do everything we can to bring the numbers up and meet 2025 on a high note.

Teams will no longer tolerate toxic leaders

“We know our worth” — this is the attitude professionals have been coming to for several years.





In 2024, leaders who have been displaying a tendency to be toxic may be in for an unpleasant surprise. Even despite all the tech layoffs , teams no longer want to put up with toxicity, micromanagement, arrogance, irritability, and bullying from their managers and leaders. Our world is filled with possibilities and, for that matter, vacancies for professionals in different fields and with different skill sets.





2024 is the year for managers to stop perceiving their toxicity as something they should hold on to. It is also nothing to be proud of, so business leaders need to either adjust their attitude or watch their teams slip through their fingers.

Burn- and rust-out rates are off the charts

Toxic managers, the lack of stability, constant technological disruptions, and low mental health rates have led us to extremely high rates of burning and rusting out. If 2024 numbers remain as high as they were in 2023 or, even worse, will keep on increasing, we will end up with the entire global workforce unable to perform, grow, develop their skills, and bring new and modern solutions to the table.





Leaders have to address the trend this year and make necessary adjustments to make sure their teams have all the conditions they need to perform well and keep their mental health in check.





2024 has brought new challenges for us to address. But if my years of working in the tech industry taught me anything, it is that we usually come to the right decision, overcome the challenges posed ahead of us, and come out even more capable. That is one of my goals for this year.