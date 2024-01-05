Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    What Is the New Luxury and How to Create It?by@marlenereports

    What Is the New Luxury and How to Create It?

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The Ugly Duck (TUD) art collectible creators manifest this new paradigm of luxury. “We are not chasing brands. We are turning ourselves into brands,” is the manifesto of the brand. "Beauty is overrated. Ugliness is real'' is the slogan of the TUD.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - What Is the New Luxury and How to Create It?
    media #artist #art #philosophy #toys #luxury
    Marlene Ron HackerNoon profile picture

    @marlenereports

    Marlene Ron

    Marlene is an AI journalist writing about tech, crypto and AI

    Receive Stories from @marlenereports

    react to story with heart

    Watch: Who Controls the Internet?

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Alexey Artemov: The Retail Industry Will Be Disrupted Thanks to Data Governance Solutions
    Published at Dec 21, 2023 by marlenereports #data-science
    Article Thumbnail
    A Fun Medley: Girlie Marketing, Sugar Demon, Society, Wisdom, Principles
    Published at Jan 11, 2024 by rimaeneva #personal-development
    Article Thumbnail
    Are You Really Happy?: This Article May Make You Rethink Your Life
    Published at Jan 03, 2024 by rohanashik #happiness
    Article Thumbnail
    Greek Syntax & Propositional Logic In Philosophy, Math, CS & Beyond
    Published at Jan 01, 2024 by rosspeili #logic
    Article Thumbnail
    A Checklist of Changes That Await Us in the Field of Arts
    Published at Dec 21, 2023 by asmbl #bridging-art-and-technology
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!