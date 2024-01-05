What Is the New Luxury and How to Create It?

"Money rules the world," they say. I challenge this notion, asserting that it's not solely about money but the individuals who wield it. It always starts within. Throughout history, money has been entangled with power, influence, unique opportunities, and luxurious lifestyles, often clustering in the hands of a select few, creating an aura of exclusivity in society. How often have we witnessed the relentless pursuit of success and wealth overshadowing people's vision, causing them to forsake what is genuinely meaningful—their inner purpose, authenticity, and pride —in the frantic race for success and its trappings? Flashy things, expensive brands, lavish lifestyle demonstrated on social media – what’s the cost for it? In a world powered by “successful success” and social media domination, there are the ones who dare to say, “I am not trying to chase luxury. I am the luxury.” The Luxury of Being Yourself and Cherishing Your Inner Self The Ugly Duck (TUD) art collectible creators manifest this new paradigm of luxury. “We are not chasing brands. We are turning ourselves into brands,” is the manifesto of the brand. This philosophy behind this art collectible exclusivity reveals a deeply rooted human desire for Uniqueness and Individuality – a yearning to carve one's path and shape a world of personal choices. It's within this context that the Ugly Duck art toy emerges, embodying the unfiltered acceptance of the "ugly duckling" within every accomplished adult, coupled with the aspiration to possess opulent artifacts. There is nothing bad in loving luxury brands and the desire to surround yourself with nice things. But very often, it becomes the prevailing desire and the main goal. The Ugly Duck challenges that stigma, manifesting one’s uniqueness as a luxury. More than a material possession, the Ugly Duck art toy signifies audacious acceptance of imperfections and celebrates individuality. It stands as a testament to the rebellion against societal norms, inviting those who possess it to unabashedly embrace their authenticity. In The Ugly Duck world, owning a piece transcends flaunting wealth; it's about donning a badge of uniqueness, a declaration of a desire to stand apart. It encapsulates the spirit of those who refuse to conform, yearning for a life less ordinary. Each piece is not just an objet d'art but a personal statement, an assertion of identity through the lens of creativity and opulence. Does the Ugly Duck Character Live an Ultra-Luxury Life? Ultra-luxury starts from within, from accepting the truth, even if it’s ugly. "Beauty is overrated. Ugliness is real'' is the slogan of the TUD. Just like the Ugly Duck doesn’t stop being the same when turning into a beautiful swan, its character can be upgraded and downgraded easily. The power and the luxury are inside, not outside. It comes from within, and the glamor and chic of surroundings and the external world are just a consequence of cherishing and developing your uniqueness and talent. Things happen thanks to that ugly duck within. The Ugly Duck brand has collaborations with iconic legends like Mike Tyson and rising stars like the LA-based artist Punk Me Tender. And every single TUD Toy is luxurious in its essence. Within this paradigm, the Ugly Duck within becomes the source of empowerment. It signifies the resilience and strength derived from acknowledging one's imperfections and using them as stepping stones toward personal evolution. The external world becomes a canvas, a manifestation of the inner beauty and talent one nurtures. In essence, the Ugly Duck art toy inspires a shift in perspective, urging individuals to recognize that true luxury isn't confined to external appearances. You Can Be Ugly, but Never Negligent Details are important. When crafting the Ugly Duck, creators weave the narrative of "ugly" into a meticulously designed physical item. "Execution is always crucial. We strive for perfection in our imperfection," emphasize the creators of TUD. That’s why TUD is positioned as a premium collectible art toy coming in two sizes— M, and L, so that more people could fit it in their surroundings. The key features include a percentage of eco-recycled plastic, outstanding exclusive design, an in-built NFC tag for authenticity, limited and rare availability, and a high-quality collector gift box. The TUD art toy comes packaged in a premium gift box, ensuring a seamless experience upon opening. Detailed documentation and instructions accompany the toy, making it ideal for gifting without any concerns. No doubt, the TUD toy is a luxury item. It is created to be a premium art collectible. But it is a different kind of luxury. Not Dior, Balenciaga, or Chanel. We have crafted our own luxury, chanting the inner resilience, humble beginnings, and audacious authenticity. In a world full of false narratives, true luxury is what The Ugly Duck embodies—an ode to embracing imperfections and celebrating the unique journey of each individual.