What is SpaceX's Starlink Project? - A Brief Summary

SpaceX is preparing to deliver high-speed internet to the world by sending about 30 thousand satellites into the Earth's orbit.

Elon Musk's company started work on this project in 2018, the project cost is estimated to be around $10 billion .

America's private space company SpaceX succeeded in bringing 61 satellites to the Earth's lower orbit. The satellites were sent into space via a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Center in Florida on Saturday. These include 58 Starlink Satellites and 3 Skysat Satellites.

US-based businessman Elon Musk's company is building a StarLink satellite network to provide high-speed Internet to the world.

SpaceX and Planet Lab together raised the cost of this launch. Three satellites of Planet Lab have also been sent to Orbit. Its SkySat satellites provide live updates of selected locations on Earth.

Through them, photos of selected places can be taken 12 times in 24 hours, so that events can be monitored there.

Starlink is the next-generation satellite network. The hopes are that it will provide high-speed broadband internet facility on Earth.

Elon Musk's company will install 12 thousand Starlink satellites in Earth's orbit. After this, the next 30 thousand satellites will be set in an orbit of 328 to 580 km.

