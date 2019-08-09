What Is Sketch? Introductory Sketch Templates and Resources

335 reads

@ lanamiro Lana I’m falling in love with beautiful web design. I like to share my experience and explore something i

Quoting Steve Jobs, design is not just what it looks like and feels like; design is how it works. Needless to say, the technical part of any website always matters a lot.

We live in highly competitive days when a prospect-friendly design is essential. However, the way your online project looks is a big deal, as well. People still judge books by their covers in 2019.

Obviously, today’s audience prefers comfy websites to do shopping or search for various services. They want your website to be fast and well-working, but unique web design is what grabs people’s attention.

To get success, you have to stand out from the crowd of competitors. And that is why your website interface should be unique. Fortunately, these days, you can find tons of ways to craft an inimitable web design. The recently appeared Sketch is one of them. It is considered to be a real industry standard, actually. Seeing that, in this post, I’ll explain to you what Sketch is and how users can benefit from using it. I also prepared a fresh list of helpful Sketch resources. Both free and premium.

What Is Sketch?

is a simple and entirely vector-based tool which is widely used in web design. Marketers, designers, and developers use sketch templates for designing UI and UX components. It comes for mobile apps, sites, mockups, user interfaces, and prototypes. First things first, Sketch is a simple and entirely vector-based tool which is widely used in web design. Marketers, designers, and developers usefor designing UI and UX components. It comes for mobile apps, sites, mockups, user interfaces, and prototypes.

developed the tool to ease the life of modern content creators. Historically, Bohemian Coding developed the tool to ease the life of modern content creators.

Sketch Tool: Who Can Work With It?

The best thing about Sketch is that it is wholly creator-friendly. No matter if you are a beginner or an experienced web designer. They say users of any skill levels can learn the tool and work with it rapidly. However, I think you do need some skills to use Sketch tool without troubles. All in all, it is a purpose-built tool that was made for designers, not the layman.

In case you lack knowledge but want to stay in trend, don’t be upset. The digital progress brought us so many opportunities! You can just choose the proper eCommerce Sketch template and create eye-catching designs painlessly.

8 Benefits of Using Sketch

As I’ve already mentioned, Sketch is quite popular now, and not without reason. Below I’ll name only the main benefits of using the tool for personal or corporate needs.

Sketch is pretty simple and very easy-to-learn. It comes with a comfy, intuitive interface. By using the tool, one can craft designs for multiple gadgets. There is a quick preview feature. With it, you can see how the project will look on different devices. Sketch is compatible with desktops, mobiles, laptops, tablets, etc. Its toolbar is similar to the one you have on Mac. You can find numerous Sketch-oriented plugins and assets. There is Sketch Cloud feature which allows sharing and syncing.

, which is free to download. This tool has a lot of guidance , which is free to download.

No secret, many users compare the tool to Photoshop because both of them provide similar functions.

So, is there any difference?

When it comes to Sketch, the tool’s price is visibly lower. What is more, it also takes up less disk space. Sketch installation process is much faster than the one you get using PS. As a result, you can install Sketch on your device as soon as you need it and start designing immediately.

Sketch Tool Quick Review

Looks like I’ve said a lot. So, if you are reading this, you are most likely wondering what Sketch looks like. Am I right? In this case, don’t miss the screens below.

An infinite canvas will be the first thing a user sees when they start working with the tool. There is a basic toolbar which users can easily customize. To set it up, simply right-click and choose the necessary options. Drag and drop the needed elements to set your favs.

As expected, Sketch has an artboard. It is meant to represent a screen or the interaction with it. Same to the previously described feature, artboard is also easy-to-customize. There are common screen sizes to choose from, including the following variants:

iOS,

Android,

Web,

Print.

In addition, there are some plugins (e.g., Artboard Manager plugin) that make customization simpler. It is possible to snap a Sketch artboard into columns and/or rows.

Talking about Sketch pages, they come for different resolutions and platforms. For example, in case you are designing an artboard for the web, you should place the result into Page. To do the same for iOS or Android, you will need to craft another page with the proper settings. The good thing is that Sketch file can contain multiple pages and artboards.

In addition, Sketch is easy to organize. Here is where to click if you want to change properties.

Sketch Templates: What Are They?

as an example. This brand-new item consists of 200+ ready-made elements divided into 15 popular topics. Plus, the theme contains pre-designed popups, trendy text styles, and some extra objects. Well, Sketch templates appeared once the tool became popular. Long story short, it is a set of ready-to-use layouts for Sketch tool. I took Method Wireframe 2 Sketch Kit as an example. This brand-new item consists of 200+ ready-made elements divided into. Plus, the theme contains pre-designed popups, trendy text styles, and some extra objects.

By using this eCommerce Sketch template, you can perform the following actions:

Speed up your working process,

Create excellent prototyping,

Collaborate with other users,

Change color palettes,

Craft custom styles,

Set typography in a few clicks, etc.

Online Sketch Resources for Designers

To finish with, I want to share with you some inspiration.

Here are relevant online Sketch resources to check out.

Feel free to complete my list with resources you really enjoyed!





Share this story @ lanamiro Lana Read my stories I’m falling in love with beautiful web design. I like to share my experience and explore something i

Tags