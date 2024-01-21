Search icon
    What Is Resilience According to the Grand Pathways Framework?

    What Is Resilience According to the Grand Pathways Framework?

    Explore the multifaceted nature of resilience with the Grand Pathways Framework, providing insights into resilience as an outcome, system property, and process. Learn how communities navigate and synergize resilience modes to achieve safe, secure, and healthy populations, connected communities, a robust economy, and trusted governance. This framework offers a systematic approach to advancing equitable solutions, fostering resilience in the face of diverse threats and hazards. Resilience takes various forms as an outcome, system property, and process, and the Grand Pathways Framework sheds light on these diverse resilience modes. Discover how communities achieve safe, secure, and healthy populations, connected communities, a robust economy, and trusted governance through a synergistic approach. This systematic framework aims to advance equitable solutions and enhance resilience against a spectrum of threats and hazards, bridging the gap between individuals and national strategies.
    featured image - What Is Resilience According to the Grand Pathways Framework?
    A group of diverse people via HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    tech-stories #community-resilience #resilience
    The White House

    @whitehouse

    The White House

    The White House is the official residence and workplace of the president of the United States.

    The White House HackerNoon profile picture
