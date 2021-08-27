What Is Redis and How Can It Make Your Website 30-40% Faster?

Redis is a type of database and it can be added to your production level application to make it more performant. Redis stands for Remote Dictionary Service and is so powerful that it stores the data in the memory and not in the slower disks. It takes milliseconds to access data as opposed to hundreds of milliseconds using traditional methods using traditional databases like PostgresSql. Using Redis to make your website 30-40% faster, Redis can be used to cache data that needs to be accessed frequently.