What Is Project-Based Learning Method for Self-Taught Developers

When you are new to programming, people will always advise you on the best language to start with. Some will say Python, others JavaScript, C, C++, or the common mark-up language, HTML5. This is quite tiresome to some people especially for self-taught programmers, and first-year students in college.

In most cases, you find yourself doing all these languages in the name of getting the basics but in the end, there is no solid portfolio to showcase a project. This is what happened to me. I started off with C, then went to C++, HTML, and CSS, and finally JavaScript but in the end, I never had a project to showcase on my portfolio. That is pretty messed up?

If you are new to programming, you can avoid this mess by embracing project-based learning.

What is project-based learning?

Project-based learning is a self-motivated approach in which a person learns a certain subject with an intended purpose to partake on a project which could be monetized, or just to acquire a skill for future use.

According to Thomas Markham, project-based learning integrates knowing and doing whereby students do not only get the core elements of the curriculum but also apply them to solve a certain problem.

How is project-based learning different from other learning methods

Most newbies choose a programming language because:

They think it’s easy to learn

Their friends told them to.

Through googling “The best programming language to start with”

There are some languages not recommended to start as a newbie like solidity or Clojure, but at the same time, it does not mean you just have to choose a language based on the factors mentioned above.

Project-based learning can help many people to come up with great projects and still be able to have hands-on skills for a certain programming language.

This PBL learning greatly differs from the normal learning whereby the user gets to learn the language and build a project which they can add to their portfolio unlike whereby you only learn a language because you “want to learn to code”.

Steps to take in project-based learning

1. Come up with a project

The first and toughest step is to come up with a project. You can, however, find amazing projects on the internet which you can start working on. If you have an idea or problem to solve, then things will be easier for you, and the next step will be to identify the right language to solve the problem.

It is also recommended to ensure that your project is scalable. This will help especially if you become a pro programmer to a point of growing and monetizing the project.

You should also plan on starting with small projects to help you grasp the core elements of the programming language. Remember nobody will judge you for uploading a small project on your portfolio as a beginner.

With time, the skills acquired from the small project will help you start big projects.

2. Research on the best programming language to use

Choose a simple programming language based on 2 factors like:

a. A flexible project

If you are looking for a versatile language, then C++ is the most recommended. C++ is mostly used in application infrastructure and even 3D gaming. Other flexible languages include Java, C++, and C#.

b. A project that requires creativity

Languages that embrace creativity helps programmers come up with amazing content that stands out among other similar projects. A survey done by the WP engine considers JavaScript as the best creativity language which utilizes functions based on C, C_++, and Java.

3. Start learning the language

There are many platforms ranging from books, boot camps, online video tutorials (paid and free) to help you learn the language of your choice.

If you want a free online tutorial platform then you can consider Freecodecamp and solo learn. These platforms are #1 best since you get certified after completion of the course.

Other options you can go for include:

LinkedIn e-learning(30-day free trial)

Edureka

Skillshare(2-months free trial)

Treehouse

Coursera

4. Choose a project management methodology

There are two common project management methods; agile and waterfall.

Agile is whereby there is a continuous iteration of development and testing in the software development process. The waterfall is known to follow a sequential order and testing is done after the project is complete.

The waterfall is an easier model to manage if you are working on a small project that only involves you. The process and results are also well documented.

Agile is good for a big project that involves a team of developers.

5. Deploy your project

Once you have tested your projects, then you can upload it on your portfolio and start accepting contributors to help your project grow.

Conclusion

I hope this article helps you embrace a new learning method if you are a newbie to programming.

If you are a newbie but still fumbling along with many languages with no solid project to showcase your skills, it is never too late to embrace project-based learning today!

