What is Microsoft Power Automate?

Microsoft Power Automate is an online service that automates tasks and processes intuitively. It is a cloud-based system that enables employees to build and work with automated workflows. Power BI connectors in the flow allow collaboration with third-party database systems. This way it enables organizations to access analytics. The demand to implement and use RPA is increasing significantly. This way, they increase the efficiency of the operations thereby bringing down the operating costs significantly. The automation using the templates and a zero-code UI happens with just a click.