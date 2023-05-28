What is Explainable AI? (Podcast)

The lead image for this article was generated by HackerNoon's via the prompt "a robot thinking while looking at a whiteboard" AI Image Generator This week on the , brace yourself for an awe-inspiring conversation with , the co-founder of . He'll take you on a journey through his remarkable experiences, mind-boggling insights, and vision that will leave you amazed. What's AI podcast Yotam Azriel TensorLeap Discover how the power of passion, curiosity, and focus can accomplish wonders! And here's a little secret... Yotam's success story doesn't come with a degree. He's the ultimate data scientist who defied the university odds! Before you commit to a knowledge-packed hour-long discussion, let's give you a sneak peek of what's in store this week. Yotam Azriel, the non-traditional academic explorer, embarked on a scientific adventure from a young age. He delved into captivating realms like magnetic fields in physics, , and the AI universe itself. These mind-expanding experiences sculpted his knowledge and prepared him for his entrepreneurial escapades. wireless charging technology Yotam's learning approach will blow your mind—hands-on experience all the way! He fearlessly immerses himself in unfamiliar domains with crystal-clear expectations, goals, and deadlines. This excellent method keeps him focused on his objectives, and it's an inspiration for all you self-learners out there (if you're reading this, you're definitely one of them!). Prepare for a deep-sea dive into the realm of TensorLeap—an AI making waves with their applied explainability platform. startup They empower data scientists and developers working with AI models, tackling the enigma of complex AI behavior head-on. Brace yourself for a revolution in the world of explainable AI—a field that's as thrilling as discovering hidden treasure. Want to unlock the mysteries of Explainable AI? The ultimate goal is to shed light on decision-making for users and unravel the mathematical techniques behind those neural networks. TensorLeap focuses precisely on the latter, offering you invaluable insights into the world of AI systems. Ready to take the plunge into the AI universe? Yotam Azriel has a nugget of wisdom for you—go for something applied and tangible! Set clear goals with real-world outcomes, and you'll have the motivation you need to conquer the exhilarating realm of artificial intelligence. Don’t miss this captivating podcast episode with Yotam Azriel as our special guest, interviewed by me ( ) for . Louis Bouchard the What’s AI podcast Watch the Video https://youtu.be/WsCIsqP7U9c?embedable=true&transcript=true You can also tune in on or and expand your knowledge of Explainable AI! Apple Podcast Spotify