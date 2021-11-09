Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

What Is Ethereum? And What Is Its Relevance to Decentralization? by@bybit

What Is Ethereum? And What Is Its Relevance to Decentralization?

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
A common mistake occurs when Bitcoin and Ether are used interchangeably to describe cryptocurrency. But that is not entirely accurate, and Ether is the native token used to run the operations on its platform. Ether (ETH), the network’s token, is used to facilitate payment in transactions globally. Smart contracts are self-executing contracts with the terms for the agreement written into the digital code on the blockchain. For example, housing contracts can be drawn up without housing agents, and money transfers can be made without banks.
image
Bybit Hacker Noon profile picture

@bybit
Bybit

Bybit is one of the fastest growing cryptocurrency derivatives exchanges, with more than a million registered users.

Bybit Hacker Noon profile picture
by Bybit @bybit.Bybit is one of the fastest growing cryptocurrency derivatives exchanges, with more than a million registered users.
Sign Up to Trade on Bybit

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Looking into the Chainlink Crypto by @bybit
#bybit
How to Modernize IBM i Applications by @lansa
#modernize-ibm-i-solutions
The Projects Working to Lower Ethereum Gas Fees by @cryptovirally
#ethereum
How Online Learning is Decentralizing Education for the Better by @Ishan Pandey
#decentralization
What Makes DevOps Orchestration Worth the Investment by @katalon
#katalon
What Is Triple Extortion Ransomware and How to Prevent It by @checkpoint
#checkpoint

Tags

#bybit#ethereum#ether#blockchain-top-story#decentralization#dapps#what-is-ethereum#good-company
Join Hacker Noon loading