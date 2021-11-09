What Is Ethereum? And What Is Its Relevance to Decentralization?

A common mistake occurs when Bitcoin and Ether are used interchangeably to describe cryptocurrency. But that is not entirely accurate, and Ether is the native token used to run the operations on its platform. Ether (ETH), the network’s token, is used to facilitate payment in transactions globally. Smart contracts are self-executing contracts with the terms for the agreement written into the digital code on the blockchain. For example, housing contracts can be drawn up without housing agents, and money transfers can be made without banks.