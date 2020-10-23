Before you go, check out these stories!

0
What is Broken About the Internet? by@David

What is Broken About the Internet?

October 23rd 2020
@DavidDavid Smooke

Founder & CEO of Hacker Noon

This Slack discussion with Utsav Jaiswal, richard-kubina, Natasha, Limarc, Linh, Adrian, Dane, Anna Bleker and me occurred in hackernoon's official #slogging-beta channel.

DavidOct 22, 2020, 8:37 PM

What is broken about the internet?

Utsav JaiswalOct 22, 2020, 8:37 PM

We keep saying content is king but it really is not anymore. With our increasing dependence on search engines for discovery, stories with sub-par content but with better seo will always rank higher.

richard-kubinaOct 22, 2020, 8:37 PM

its users?

DavidOct 22, 2020, 8:37 PM

If the the internet were the land of the earth, FAAGM would own 6.9 continents.

NatashaOct 22, 2020, 8:37 PM

Its monetization model. Making human attention and behavior the product instead of quality information results in products and content being built that addict instead of adding value

LimarcOct 22, 2020, 8:37 PM

Google essentially controls the world. Being a private company, if they wanted to they could choose to remove all websites from the search engine from X political point of view. They could also remove all websites from their major competitors.

richard-kubinaOct 22, 2020, 8:37 PM

inflammatory cheekiness aside.. I was thinking that problem is probably that people don't care. they don't care about FAAGM owning everything, they don't about privacy.

I feel like the internet works great.

We just might need more education now that the internet is used by everyone and not just nerds

LinhOct 22, 2020, 8:37 PM

Human brains are primal, we haven’t changed/developed much in hundreds if not thousands of years. We are not wired to receive the slew of information that is the internet. We need much slower, smaller, more digestible ways to receive information. Talking realistically to a couple of people is very different than broadcasting everything to (possibly) millions.

Adrian (www.voiceblasts.fm)Oct 22, 2020, 8:37 PM

I totally agree with this. It's more memorable and is a longer lasing experience. One good conversation is worth more than 1000's of smaller social interactions.

DaneOct 22, 2020, 8:37 PM

The internet is designed kind of like a library. Websites and applications are books, or silos of information. It's not easy to benefit from this massive network of information because it's hard to combine sources.

Anna BlekerOct 22, 2020, 8:37 PM

MLMs.

Anna BlekerOct 22, 2020, 8:37 PM

Also: That effect from social media where... when you're out there living life, you keep thinking about what statuses/tweets to post.

Anna BlekerOct 22, 2020, 8:37 PM

Also: "Dunking". Aka--short, snappy, low-effort diss quips rising to the "top", while thoughtful content sinks to the "bottom".

LinhOct 22, 2020, 8:37 PM

yes … Highly recommend

DavidOct 22, 2020, 8:37 PM

MLM (multi-level-marketing) schemes --- hadnt thought those in awhile. I got involved in one once. Sophomore year of college, I show up to a marketing job interview. I get there and everyone is shooting the shit in mostly foul language. Next thing you know instead of an interview, I enter in a trial where I'm selling steaks and vaccum cleaners out of a pickup truck all day. I did not return the next day.

Adrian (www.voiceblasts.fm)Oct 22, 2020, 8:37 PM

I sold Kirbys for a day and I happily moved on. Also got roped in with the lure of a summer job.

DavidOct 22, 2020, 8:37 PM

ha did you successfully sell any kirbys?

DavidOct 22, 2020, 8:37 PM

"dunking" is a human and a tech problem. Opinionated curation software should devalue the distribution of dunkin, but most social networks don't work to decrease engagement. And unfortunately, humans do like to blatantly stare at car crashes.

Adrian (www.voiceblasts.fm)Oct 22, 2020, 8:37 PM

Once I realized that I had to drive in My car, with MY gas and go DOOR to DOOR and be liable for any damages to the demo or units in my car. I said NOOOO Thanks ya'll.

#slogging#fix-the-internet#broken-about-the-internet#internet#broken-internet#internet-broken#hackernoon-top-story#faagm#web-monetization
