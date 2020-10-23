Founder & CEO of Hacker Noon
This Slack discussion with Utsav Jaiswal, richard-kubina, Natasha, Limarc, Linh, Adrian, Dane, Anna Bleker and me occurred in hackernoon's official #slogging-beta channel.
What is broken about the internet?
We keep saying content is king but it really is not anymore. With our increasing dependence on search engines for discovery, stories with sub-par content but with better seo will always rank higher.
its users?
If the the internet were the land of the earth, FAAGM would own 6.9 continents.
Its monetization model. Making human attention and behavior the product instead of quality information results in products and content being built that addict instead of adding value
Google essentially controls the world. Being a private company, if they wanted to they could choose to remove all websites from the search engine from X political point of view. They could also remove all websites from their major competitors.
inflammatory cheekiness aside.. I was thinking that problem is probably that people don't care. they don't care about FAAGM owning everything, they don't about privacy.
I feel like the internet works great.
We just might need more education now that the internet is used by everyone and not just nerds
Human brains are primal, we haven’t changed/developed much in hundreds if not thousands of years. We are not wired to receive the slew of information that is the internet. We need much slower, smaller, more digestible ways to receive information. Talking realistically to a couple of people is very different than broadcasting everything to (possibly) millions.
I totally agree with this. It's more memorable and is a longer lasing experience. One good conversation is worth more than 1000's of smaller social interactions.
The internet is designed kind of like a library. Websites and applications are books, or silos of information. It's not easy to benefit from this massive network of information because it's hard to combine sources.
MLMs.
Also: That effect from social media where... when you're out there living life, you keep thinking about what statuses/tweets to post.
Also: "Dunking". Aka--short, snappy, low-effort diss quips rising to the "top", while thoughtful content sinks to the "bottom".
yes … Highly recommend
MLM (multi-level-marketing) schemes --- hadnt thought those in awhile. I got involved in one once. Sophomore year of college, I show up to a marketing job interview. I get there and everyone is shooting the shit in mostly foul language. Next thing you know instead of an interview, I enter in a trial where I'm selling steaks and vaccum cleaners out of a pickup truck all day. I did not return the next day.
I sold Kirbys for a day and I happily moved on. Also got roped in with the lure of a summer job.
ha did you successfully sell any kirbys?
"dunking" is a human and a tech problem. Opinionated curation software should devalue the distribution of dunkin, but most social networks don't work to decrease engagement. And unfortunately, humans do like to blatantly stare at car crashes.
Once I realized that I had to drive in My car, with MY gas and go DOOR to DOOR and be liable for any damages to the demo or units in my car. I said NOOOO Thanks ya'll.
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.