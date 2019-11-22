AndroidX Explained

1,344 reads

@ Ansari Mustufa Ansari 📱Mobile Application Developer 🎓Keen Learner 🎓Graduate 🎧Love Music 🎓 Tech Enthusiast!

because jetpack comprises the androidx.* package libraries. AndroidX is a new way of organizing support libraries introduced by Google. Basically, AndroidX. is introduced along with Android Jetpack because jetpack comprises thepackage libraries.

build.gradle file starting with com.android.support . As in every Android project you build on Android Studio, you must have seen these support libraries in yourfile starting with

com.android.support:appcompat-v7

com.android.support:recyclerview-v7

But after AndroidX came along, these libraries have a starting package like androidx. instead of com.android.support.

androidx.appcompat:appcompat

androidx.recyclerview:recyclerview









You can find the complete mapping of all support libraries Aren’t they simple looking?😁You can find the complete mapping of all support libraries here

After reading above, you probably came up with these questions.

What if you converted your existing project into AndroidX so that it would be compatible? How do I convert an existing project into AndroidX?



Answer 1:

YES. All support libraries are built for backward compatibility so AndroidX is a modern way of representing support libraries. If I am not wrong, AndroidX is just an intuitive naming convention. You can say that AndroidX is a continuation of Android support libraries.



Answer 2:

First, you need to update your Android Studio to the latest version — as I write this, it’s studio version 3.5.



You must have Android Studio 3.2+ or above.

In the latest versions of Android Studio — I am talking about 3.+ versions — the migration to AndroidX is quite easy.



All you need to do is just open your Android Studio.



1. Go to Refactor > Migrate to AndroidX

2. After selecting this, Android Studio will ask you if you want to save a backup copy of your project in a .zip file — just to make your life easier. In case of any problems, you can get your project back.

gradle.properties .



a) android.useAndroidX=true: This will ensure that Android plugins use the appropriate AndroidX library instead of support libraries. According to the documentation , these two flags set automatically to true after refactoring in youra)This will ensure that Android plugins use the appropriate AndroidX library instead of support libraries.

android.enableJetifier=true: This will automatically convert third party libraries to AndroidX. b)This will automatically convert third party libraries to AndroidX.

Thanks for your time. Hope you got some new info.



Here are some of my other useful articles.























Share this story @ Ansari Mustufa Ansari Read my stories 📱Mobile Application Developer 🎓Keen Learner 🎓Graduate 🎧Love Music 🎓 Tech Enthusiast!

Tags